PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Local officials are helping to breathe new life into a commercial corridor in West Philadelphia. During a press conference Friday morning, Congressman Dwight Evans, along with Senator Vincent Hughes and others, presented a check for $1 million to The Enterprise Center for their 52nd Street Initiative. The goal of the project is to revitalize the area and create a new hub for food, retail, and service businesses. The Enterprise Center also announced the recent purchase of 24 South 52nd Street, which will be developed into a center called “The Commons” where residents will be able to enjoy sit-down dining and purchase fresh produce.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 25 DAYS AGO