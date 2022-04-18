ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, MO

Raptors’ Barnes out for Game 2 vs. 76ers with ankle sprain

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA (AP) — Toronto Raptors rookie forward Scottie Barnes won’t play Game 2 of his team’s...

Basketball world reacts to Scotty Pippen Jr. decision

Scottie Pippen is a Chicago Bulls legend with six NBA titles to his name. His son, Scotty Pippen Jr., will have some big shoes to fill but he’s ready to start trying. The Vanderbilt guard announced Monday that he will sign with an agent and declare for the 2022 NBA Draft.
Look: LeBron Makes His Opinion On Kyrie Irving Very Clear

The Brooklyn Nets lost Game 1 of their Eastern Conference first round playoff series to the Boston Celtics today, despite 39 points from Kyrie Irving. While Irving’s breathtaking performance wasn’t enough to prevent a 115-114 buzzer-beating defeat, it was enough to catch the attention of his former Cleveland teammate, LeBron James.
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Scottie Barnes
Fans React To Sixers Dominating Toronto Raptors In Game 1 Behind Tyrese Maxey’s Historic Night

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Sixers started their playoff run on the right track. They took down the Raptors, 131-111, in Game 1 at the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday night.  Tyrese Maxey scored 38 points and became the youngest player in Sixers history to score at least 30 points in a playoff game in the win.  It was a playoff party inside Wells Fargo and fans packed the house. “There’s nothing like a Sixers playoff game,” one fan said. Sixers fans came ready for playoff basketball in South Philly. “A little nervous, Toronto is a tough team,” Kenny Powell said.  For Pete Branco, Game 1...
Stephen Curry Says He Will Never Allow Jordan Poole To Take The Technical Free Throw: “Never. I Could Miss Ten In A Row And I’m Still Stepping To The Line.”

The Golden State Warriors had a great performance last night, as they dismantled the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 to take a 2-0 lead in the series. The Warriors were able to win thanks to the performances of Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole, who both put up big numbers in the Warriors' win. One notable thing from the game was Curry missing multiple technical free throws, a rarity considering Curry's shooting numbers.
10 Mind-Blowing Embiid, 76ers Stats From Game 2 Versus Raptors

10 mind-blowing Embiid, 76ers stats from Game 2 vs. Raptors originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Leave it to Tyrese Maxey to score 15 fewer points than two nights earlier and still turn in a historic performance. Leave it to Joel Embiid to go scoreless in the second quarter and...
Philadelphia's James Harden (injury recovery) starting on Saturday, Matisse Thybulle to bench

Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (injury recovery) is starting in Saturday's Game 1 lineup against the Toronto Raptors. Harden will make his first postseason appearance with Philadelphia after he was rested in their finale. In a matchup against a Raptors' team playing with a 96.9 pace, our models project Harden to score 48.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $9,000.
Man from LeBron James’ past emerges potential next Lakers head coach

A familiar face to LeBron James could emerge as a potential head coaching candidate for the Los Angeles Lakers after firing Frank Vogel last week. The team is in the midst of an in-depth search for their next boss as they aim to turn things around in 2022/23 and return to the playoffs following a forgettable campaign. While major changes need to be made to the roster, hiring the right HC with experience and expertise is just as important.
Raptors' Precious Achiuwa starting in place of Scottie Barnes Monday

The Toronto Raptors will start Precious Achiuwa in place of Scottie Barnes (ankle) for Monday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Achiuwa will fill in for Barnes Monday after the latter suffered an ankle injury in their Game 1 loss to the 76ers. Our models project Achiuwa for 25.1 fantasy points...
76ers vs. Raptors prediction, odds, line: 2022 NBA playoff picks, Game 2 best bets from model on 86-56 run

The Toronto Raptors look to even a first-round series in the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday evening. Toronto was routed by Philadelphia in Game 1 on Saturday, leaving the Raptors in an urgent position. The Sixers aim to keep home-court advantage, and Philadelphia is 25-17 in its home building this season. On the Game 2 injury report, Scottie Barnes (ankle), Gary Trent Jr. (illness) and Thaddeus Young (thumb) are listed as doubtful for Toronto.
