DeMarcus Cousins Slams The Sacramento Kings, Says He Wishes They Never Drafted Him: "What Did They Do For Me? I Had Three GMs, Two Owners, And Seven Coaches. Not Much More Needs To Be Said..."

Cover picture for the articleView the original article to see embedded media. Even after 7 years with the franchise, DeMarcus Cousins has no love for the Sacramento Kings. In an exclusive interview with Andscape, the 4x All-Star roasted his former team and called them out for the years of the mismanagement he was forced to...

Dan Lewis
3d ago

He’s right about the Malone firing… but Cousins will never be a winner… his attitude on the court cost him more games than he wins!

Jannine
3d ago

I wish we would've never drafted him. he is so negative,rude and downright evil to others that had to work around him. he is not a person kids should look up to. I, for one, was glad to see him go.

Mark Benge
2d ago

who really cares about anything Cousins has to say,the Kings gave him his start and his attitude and disrespectful behavior is why they traded him away, the Kings didn't need his drama on and off the court

