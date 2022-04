When the lights go down at the Pan American Center in Las Cruces this summer, rock fans will faithfully welcome one of the most popular rock bands of all time with open arms. Journey is coming to the Borderland in July for a night filled with all the fist-pumping, cell phone-light waving radio hits you still know and love, like “Separate Ways,” “Faithfully,” “Lovin’, Touchin’, Squeezin,’” “Who’s Crying Now,” “Lights,” “Open Arms,” and, of course, “Don’t Stop Believin”.

LAS CRUCES, NM ・ 3 DAYS AGO