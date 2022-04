In its 32nd year, the WERC Environmental Design Contest organized by the College of Engineering at New Mexico State University and co-sponsored by Las Cruces Utilities brings industry, government, and academia together in search of innovative real-world solutions to current important environmental challenges. Multi-disciplinary teams representing more than 100 students from fourteen universities around the country will come to Las Cruces April 10-13 to build bench-scale working models of their designs. The designs will be judged by scientists, engineers and industry experts with $25,000 in cash prizes awarded at the event’s end.

LAS CRUCES, NM ・ 24 DAYS AGO