Click here to read the full article. An ancient site in Guatemala has turned up a fascinating find: the oldest known Mayan calendar. The calendar was discovered in a complex of pyramids painted with murals that is known as San Bartolo. It was on a pyramid known as Las Pinturas that archaeologists spotted what they believe is notation for a Mayan calendar. The find was announced in a new study in Science Advances by David Stuart, Heather Hurst, and their colleagues. The wall paintings at Las Pinturas are from the Late Preclassic period (400 BCE to 200 CE), when the Maya’s first...

