A Polk County native who has served in three presidential administrations is the subject of a skirmish among Tennessee Republicans as she runs for Congress in that state. Morgan Ortagus filed last month to run for the U.S. House of Representatives, joining a dense field in Tennessee’s District 5. Her candidacy quickly earned a “complete and total endorsement” from a previous boss, former President Donald Trump, but also criticism from some Tennessee Republicans because Ortagus only moved to the state last year.

POLK COUNTY, FL ・ 26 DAYS AGO