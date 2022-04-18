Raw video: Police update on pedestrian killed by 15-year-old driver in SW Houston

HOUSTON – Houston police released surveillance video of a robbery inside an office building in southwest Houston. Security footage from the office building captured the entire incident. On Wednesday, Jan. 19, at around 12:00 p.m., the victim is seen walking into the office building. A man in gray trails behind her. While waiting for an elevator, the man walks up to her, forcibly snatches her purse and pushes her to the ground. Then, he runs from the building and flees the scene in a black Dodge Charger with tinted windows.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO