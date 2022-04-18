ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Raw video: Police update on pedestrian killed by 15-year-old driver in SW Houston

KHOU
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman is dead after attempting to...

www.khou.com

Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Click2Houston.com

VIOLENT VIDEO: Man grabs woman’s purse, pushes her to ground inside southwest Houston office building

HOUSTON – Houston police released surveillance video of a robbery inside an office building in southwest Houston. Security footage from the office building captured the entire incident. On Wednesday, Jan. 19, at around 12:00 p.m., the victim is seen walking into the office building. A man in gray trails behind her. While waiting for an elevator, the man walks up to her, forcibly snatches her purse and pushes her to the ground. Then, he runs from the building and flees the scene in a black Dodge Charger with tinted windows.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Body of woman found inside box in SW Houston, police say

HOUSTON — Houston police said they found the body of a woman in a box Sunday in southwest Houston. According to the Houston Police Department, they got a call about a suspicious package with a bad odor in the 7000 block of Bissonnet Street (near the intersection with Beechnut Street) around noon.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

HPD: Man dies after being shot in Denny's parking lot in SE Houston

HOUSTON — A man was shot and killed after an altercation outside of a southeast Houston restaurant, according to the Houston Police Department. The incident happened in the parking lot of Denny's located at 6969 Gulf Freeway early Sunday morning around 1:25 a.m. HPD Homicide investigators say a man...
HOUSTON, TX
KSAT 12

Texas man in custody after wife’s body found inside cardboard box, police say

HOUSTON – A man was detained after his wife’s body was found in a U-Haul box outside a Houston apartment complex on Sunday afternoon, according to media reports. Authorities made the discovery after a maintenance man found the box in the parking lot of the complex located on Bissonnet Street, KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston, reported.
HOUSTON, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KHOU

'She was a beautiful person': UTMB NICU nurse from Galveston shot and killed on Gulf Freeway

LA MARQUE, Texas — A woman found shot to death in her car on the Gulf Freeway has been identified as 42-year-old Patrina Compton from Galveston. The UTMB NICU nurse was shot around 3 a.m. Sunday in the southbound lanes of I-45 near Mac McGaffey Highland Bayou Park, according to the La Marque Police Department. She had been shot multiple times and her car was full of bullet holes.

