Portland, OR

Man gets time served for attempted arson at courthouse

 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge has sentenced a 23-year-old man to the approximately 18 months he has spent in custody for...

Central Illinois Proud

Peoria man indicted on domestic battery, arson charges

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After allegedly invading a woman’s home, injuring her, and later setting her van on fire, William Drummond has been indicted. The Peoria man is facing one count of home invasion and one count of domestic battery from an incident in October 2021. He is also facing one count of arson that took place in late January.
PEORIA, IL
WNYT

Cohoes man sentenced in 2020 arson

A Cohoes man will spend 15 years in prison for an arson investigation that dates back nearly two years. Police say 28-year-old Kyle Pipino intentionally started a fire at 262 Remsen Street in April of 2020. It was later determined that Pipino also attempted to start a fire at 256 Remsen Street, but was unsuccessful.
COHOES, NY
Joseph, OR
CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ValleyCentral

Mexican drug lord’s daughter released early from U.S. prison

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman convicted of dealing with Mexican businesses prohibited by law who also happens to be the daughter of Mexico’s most notorious drug lord was released early from federal custody. Jessica Johanna Oseguera Gonzalez, 35, was released from federal prison on March 14 after spending 25 months in custody, […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fatim Hemraj

One Man Spent 36 Years in Prison for Stealing $50. Another Served 6 Days for Faking a Hate Crime.

On January 29, 2019, then 36-year-old Empire actor Jussie Smollett filed a police report claiming he was the victim of a hate crime. Jussie told responding officers he was walking home from a Subway restaurant at 2 am when two white men wearing black ski masks began hurling racist and homophobic slurs at him. Jussie claimed he was then beaten, doused in bleach, and had a noose placed around his neck by the two assailants as they shouted, “MAGA country!” and fled the scene.
KTVZ

Two brothers were sentenced to life in prison for a crime they didn’t commit. Nearly 25 years later, they were exonerated, released and reunited

Brothers George and Melvin DeJesus are out of prison after serving nearly 25 years for a crime they didn’t commit. “Walking out, just with the feeling of vindication, it was great,” George DeJesus told reporters in Michigan on Tuesday, shortly after he was released, according to CNN Detroit affiliate WDIV. “This is the best day of my life.”
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

Rapist avoids prison sentence after his two victims plead for leniency

A man who pleaded guilty to raping two women may never spend a day in prison, thanks to a plea deal supported by the victims themselves.Derek James Nygaard, 20, a former student and football player at Montana Technological University, could have faced up to life in prison for the two sexual assaults. Instead, he will receive a deferred sentence and six years of probation, a judge ruled on Thursday.“You don’t have any criminal record of any kind, but what influences the court the most in relation to that is that the victims have indicated that they feel that you should...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Food Network Alum Pleads Guilty Over Death of 3-Year-Old Daughter

A participant in Food Network's Worst Cooks in America 2020 is awaiting trial for the death of her 3-year-old foster daughter. Ariel Robinson has pleaded guilty to his role in the death of Victoria Rose Smith. Her husband, Jerry "Austin" Robinson, awaits trial scheduled to begin in May. The 30-year-old reality TV star from Simpsonville, South Carolina and Robinson were charged in January 2021 in the tragic death of the young girl. Radar Online reports that Robinson faces at least 10 to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty in a Greenville courtroom for the homicide charges related to child abuse. There's also the charge of aiding and abetting. 3-year-old Victoria reportedly died of multiple blunt force injuries and was found unresponsive in the couples home in Simpsonville on Jan. 14th, 2021. She was pronounced dead at Greenville Memorial hospital the same night, Radar Online reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY

