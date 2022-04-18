How DSM's Geraldine Matchett is pushing for climate action from the very top

April 12 - Royal DSM is a European company whose original name (Dutch State Mines) no longer describes what it does: it’s not owned by the Dutch state and its last coal mine shut in the early 1970s.

Today the company, which has annual sales of 10 billion euros, is one of the biggest in animal and human nutrition as well as scoring an 'A' for climate leadership from the carbon disclosure organisation CDP.

The company was also ranked first in the Brussels-based European Women on Boards (EWOB) gender diversity index for 2021, which analyses the performance of 668 top European listed companies. Not only do women make up 54% of DSM’s executive-level employees, Geraldine Matchett is the company's chief financial officer and co-chief executive officer, EWOB noted.

In an interview last year, Matchett said her dual role enables her to lead the business’s sustainability efforts from the very top.

DSM has targeted a 50% cut in emissions, in absolute terms, by 2030, but it is also focused on the wider benefits its products can bring to society and to its customers. It uses a brighter living solutions matrix, which measures how many of its products are market-leading in their environmental and social impacts.

“It is an extremely important measure because it drives our innovation strategy and embeds the core principles of ESG into what we do. We can have a much bigger impact in the wider economy if we change the products that we sell,” Matchett said.

Geraldine Machett is co-CEO and chief financial officer of DSM

One innovation was Project Clean Cow, which was initiated 10 years ago as the company looked at what it could do to minimise the methane emissions from cows.

Cattle are a big contributor to the greenhouse gas, which has more than 80 times the warming power of carbon dioxide over the first 20 years after it reaches the atmosphere.

A decade ago, Matchett says, developing a feed additive to reduce the methane created through the digestive process of cattle was seen as quite outlandish, but “fast forward to today and methane is an externality that the world cares about”, she says.

During the United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP26, in Glasgow last November, governments of more than 100 countries pledged to cut methane emissions by 30% by 2030.

“And we (already) have regulatory clearance for a feed ingredient that cuts methane emissions by at least 30% in dairy cows and up to 60% in beef cattle,” Matchett said.

The feed additive, Bovaer, received full regulatory approvals in Brazil and Chile in early September 2021. DSM announced in November that it is expecting final approval from the European Commission this year.

Matchett says sustainability is “part and parcel of doing business. We look at it as de-risking. Maybe we don’t get rewarded by the market immediately, so all the other aspects have to be there as well – price, quality etc. But then, as consumer concerns move towards sustainability factors, our customers … want to work with partners who think like them and can enable them to be more sustainable. We don’t see it as a cost, but as investment in a value proposition.”

U.S. President Joe Biden walks on stage at the Global Methane Pledge event during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 2, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Matchett says sustainability targets are set and reported on with the same rigour as financial reporting. The figures are externally audited to ensure not just that they are accurate, but that the company’s net-zero roadmap is credible.

“We also advocate on these issues. We have spoken out for a long time on the need for a meaningful price on carbon,” she continues.

DSM has one of the highest and most long-standing internal carbon prices, which started at 50 euros per tonne and has risen to 100 euros, just a shade above the level where EU carbon prices are currently trading.

The internal carbon price is used to inform investment decisions and is integrated into DSM’s budget decision process. “It brings the finance team much closer to the rest of the company. Our intent is to have as many people as possible thinking about this as a normal part of the business,” Matchett explains.

She cites a production facility near Basel in Switzerland where, five years ago, the company installed a biomass system fuelled by woodchips.

“It was more expensive, but the carbon price helped make the investment case. And today, with the energy disruption we’re currently seeing in Europe, the investment looks even more logical than it did five years ago. Investments like this future-proof the company. If you look at this early and embed it in a systematic way, it makes a big difference.”

She believes the finance industry needs to move away from thinking just about outputs to consider outcomes – a step that DSM made in September when it announced a series of commitments related to food systems, including an ambitious pledge to work with partners to support the livelihoods of 500,000 smallholder farmers.

“It requires measuring things we’re not used to measuring, such as the true value of food outcomes in areas such as employment and social justice,” Matchett says. “It is well beyond the comfort zone of financial professionals, but it is the next generation of thinking for financial professionals.”

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias. Ethical Corporation Magazine, a part of Reuters Professional, is owned by Thomson Reuters and operates independently of Reuters News.

Mike Scott is a former Financial Times journalist who is now a freelance writer specialising in business and sustainability. He has written for The Guardian, the Daily Telegraph, The Times, Forbes, Fortune and Bloomberg.