Jake Paul is campaigning for a boxing match against another former UFC champion — this time it’s Michael Bisping who’s being targeted. Bisping is 43 years old and retired from active competition in 2018. Later that year he revealed that he was effectively blind in one eye and had cheated his way through medical tests to get licensed. “The Count” now wears a prosthetic eye covering which he pops out from time to time in YouTube videos for a laugh.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO