ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Walk of Fame Star honoring Bob Odenkirk unveiled

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zPMb7_0fCtTM8600

A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was unveiled Monday honoring “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk for a career in which he has received 16 Emmy nominations as a producer, writer, actor and lyricist.

Odenkirk reminisced at the ceremony about how he used to visit the Walk of Fame and “pretend” to show complete disdain for all things Hollywood.

“I walked the streets with my nose high in the air, scoffing at every symbol of Hollywood and fame and famous people and celebrities and everything about it that was so big and distant and intimidating,” he said. “And I still do that. I still pretend to disdain it all. It’s healthy. It’s better that way. But inside, I don’t disdain Hollywood. I love it.”

David Cross and “Better Call Saul” castmate Rhea Seehorn were among those joining Odenkirk at the ceremony in front of the former Redbury Hotel building at 1725 Vine St., near Hollywood Boulevard.

Cross and Odenkirk starred in and hosted the 1995-98 HBO sketch comedy “Mr. Show with Bob and David” which brought Odenkirk two Emmy nominations for outstanding writing for a variety or music program and one for outstanding music and lyrics as the lyricist for the song “How High The Mountain.”

Odenkirk, Cross and Brian Posehn co-wrote “Hollywood Said No!” a collection of their unproduced screenplays which reached The New York Times’ best-seller list.

The star is the 2,720th since the completion of the Walk of Fame in 1961 with the first 1,558 stars. It is next to the star of Bryan Cranston, with whom Odenkirk co-starred in “Breaking Bad,” the 2008-13 AMC drama about a cancer-stricken high school chemistry teacher who turns to making and selling methamphetamine.

The ceremony came on the same day as the start of the sixth and final season of “Better Call Saul,” AMC’s spinoff of “Breaking Bad.”

Odenkirk made his first appearance as fast-talking criminal defense attorney Saul Goodman in the 2009 second-season “Breaking Bad” episode, “Better Call Saul,” in what was supposed to be a three-episode arc, but remained on the series for the rest of its run.

Odenkirk received outstanding lead actor in a drama series Emmy nominations in each of first four seasons of “Better Call Saul.” He is also a producer of “Better Call Saul,” which received outstanding drama series Emmy nominations in each of its five completed seasons, which resulted in five more Emmy nominations for Odenkirk.

Born Oct. 22, 1962, in Berwyn, Illinois, and raised in nearby Naperville, Odenkirk graduated from Naperville North High School when he was 16 years old. He was a sketch writer and performer at the radio stations at Marquette and Southern Illinois universities and a disc jockey for WIDB, Southern Illinois University’s student-run station.

Following college, Odenkirk was an improv performer in Chicago, including performing with future “Saturday Night Live” cast members Chris Farley and Tim Meadows.

Odenkirk was a writer for “Saturday Night Live” from 1987-1995, winning an outstanding writing in a variety or music program Emmy in 1989 and receiving a nomination in the category in 1991.

Odenkirk won his other Emmy in 1993 for outstanding individual achievement in writing a variety or music program for the one-season Fox sketch comedy series, “The Ben Stiller Show.”

Odenkirk also received an Emmy nomination in 2013 as a co-executive producer of “The Simpsons,” which was nominated for outstanding animated program.

Odenkirk’s other television acting credits include “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “The Larry Sanders Show,” “Fargo” and the IFC sketch comedy series “The Birthday Boys,” which he was among the executive producers.

Odenkirk starred in the 2021 action comedy thriller “Nobody.” His other film credits include the 2013 best picture Oscar nominee “Nebraska.”

AMC announced April 6 it was “fast-track developing a potential new series starring Odenkirk for 2023 titled “Straight Man,” based on the novel by Richard Russo.

AMC describes “Straight Man” as “a mid-life crisis tale set at Railton College, told in the first person by William Henry Devereaux Jr. (Odenkirk), the unlikely chairman of the English department in a badly underfunded college in the Pennsylvania rust belt.”

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'Sometimes I wish we were still together': Rhea Perlman reflects on split from Danny Devito after 35 years of marriage and fondly remembers their 'glory days'

They sent shockwaves through Hollywood when they first announced their split in 2012 then again in 2017 after a reconciliation for a total of 35 years. And Rhea Perlman has reflected on her relationship with Danny Devito. The 74-year-old actress was candid as ever in an interview with People magazine...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Son of ‘Happy Days’ Star Marion Ross Says He’s Always Been in Awe While Working With Ron Howard

Jim Meskimen, the son of “Happy Days” star Marion Ross, recently opened up about what it is like for him to work alongside Ron Howard. While speaking to Fox News earlier this month, Meskimen stated that he met Ron Howard as a young man and worked for him when he was a teenager. This was notably before Howard became a “big-time” director. “He was always an aspiring director,” Meskimen recalled. “He asked me if I would work on weekends to help. I remember I worked maybe six weeks one summertime as he did one of his films.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Stereogum

Jennifer Grey Says Madonna Wrote “Express Yourself” About The Actress’ Breakup With Matthew Broderick

In a couple weeks, Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey is publishing her first-ever memoir. In an excerpt from it that was just released via People, Grey says that Madonna told her that “Express Yourself” was written about the actress’ breakup with Matthew Broderick, who she dated for four years after meeting him on the set of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Cross
Person
Brian Posehn
Person
Bob Odenkirk
Person
Bryan Cranston
Person
Rhea Seehorn
Person
Richard Russo
Person
Chris Farley
womansday.com

'This Is Us' Fans Threaten to "Not Watch" Season 6 Anymore Because of Kevin's Big Reveal

This Is Us fans weren’t prepared for what unfolded in season 6’s new episode, especially the wrench thrown by Kevin (Justin Hartley). On Tuesday night, viewers were moved to tears watching Rebecca (Mandy Moore) perform the original song “Forever Now” at Kate (Chrissy Metz)’s wedding. While many enjoyed watching the Pearson matriarch singing along to the show’s theme song, others were hoping that Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) and Madison (Caitlin Thompson) would find out who Kevin had slept with the night before.
TV SERIES
Popculture

HBO Max Removes Iconic Burt Reynolds Movie

One of Burt Reynolds' most iconic movies has tragically left the HBO Max streaming catalog. Up until this month, Deliverance was available for subscribers to watch anytime. Now you'll have to look much further to find the infamous adventure drama. Deliverance is one of the biggest titles of the late...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walk Of Fame Star#The Walk Of Fame#Hbo#Cross#The New York Times
NBC San Diego

Morris Chestnut Gets Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was unveiled Wednesday honoring actor Morris Chestnut, best known for his roles in such films as "Boyz n the Hood,'' "The Brothers,'' "The Perfect Holiday,'' "Think Like a Man,'' "The Best Man'' and its sequel, "The Best Man Holiday.''. The star is...
CERRITOS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

‘Russian Doll’ Music Supervisor on the Time-Traveling Cues of the ’70s and ’80s for Season 2

Click here to read the full article. If you weren’t familiar with Harry Nilsson before the first season of Netflix’s “Russian Doll,” you certainly knew his song “Gotta Get Up” after it recurred on all eight of the show’s episodes — every time Natasha Lyonne’s Nadia repeatedly reawakens on the same night after dying in different ways. The second season of the series, now streaming on Netflix, doesn’t have a specific tethering song, but it serves up some choice cuts from the ’70s and ’80s, including Depeche Mode’s “Personal Jesus,” Bauhaus’ “Bela Lugosi’s Dead,” Falco’s “Der Kommissar,” Van Halen’s “Runnin’...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Mercedes LeAnza, Lead Creative Producer at Amazon Studios, Dies at 40

Click here to read the full article. Mercedes Angelica LeAnza, a film and television producer who had been serving as a lead creative producer at Amazon Studios and Prime Video, died on April 10 of bile duct cancer. She was 40. Born on Nov. 12, 1981 in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago to Sandra Voris LeAnza, LeAnza relocated to California with her mother and brother, Kyle, after her parents’ divorce. After living in Los Angeles, the family moved to San Mateo, where LeAnza completed high school. LeAnza attended Loyola Marymount University, where she graduated with honors in theater arts and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

‘She was sabotaged’: Liza Minnelli was forced to appear in wheelchair against her will at Oscars, friend claims

Liza Minnelli was “sabotaged” at the Oscars after being brought on stage in a wheelchair against her wishes, her long-time collaborator has claimed.The Cabaret star appeared on stage in a wheelchair during the March awards show to present the prize for Best Picture, alongside Lady Gaga.While viewers were touched by the interactions between the two, Minnelli’s friend, singer Michael Feinstein, has now claimed that the 76-year-old was left “very disappointed” by the experience, which he claims was negatively impacted after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock.“She was sabotaged,” Feinstein told The Jess Cagle Show on Tuesday (19 April). “That’s a...
CELEBRITIES
HeySoCal

From Coachella to McQueen: Hey SoCalendar April 18-24

Hey SoCal! Over the weekend, a dehydrated, malnourished throng of people endured a harsh wasteland to get to civilization. No, not the migrant crisis. We’re talking about returning from Coachella. And for more fun post-Coachella mistakes to make, Mike Ciriaco has your back with this week’s Hey SoCalendar!
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy