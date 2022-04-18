ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyon County, NV

Lyon County sheriff looking for missing Fernley man

By Staff Report
Nevada Appeal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lyon County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday activated a silver alert for Alan Corridori. Corridori is a 63-year-old white male Fernley resident, according to a news release from LCSO. He is approximately 5...

www.nevadaappeal.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Police looking for missing Wayne County girl

EQUINUNK, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are looking for information regarding a missing child out of Wayne County. Troopers say that 15-year-old Mackenzie Telesky is a white, non-Hispanic, female that ran away from her home in Equinunk on February 3 of 2022. Troopers say that her clothing description is unknown but she usually wears all […]
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
KESQ

Authorities renew efforts to find missing Fernley woman

FERNLEY, Nev. (AP) — Authorities in northern Nevada are holding a news conference to renew efforts to find an 18-year-old woman last seen outside a Walmart, where a man with a mask and hoodie got into her car. Lyon County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Tuesday said they continue to search for Naomi Irion of Fernley, who has been missing for over a week. Store surveillance video showed a man approach the driver’s side of Irion’s car before dawn March 12. The video appeared to show that he said or did something to make her move over before he got in and drove away. An evening candlelight vigil for Irion is also planned for Tuesday.
FERNLEY, NV
ABC4

Woman caught with ‘slightly obstructed’ windshield in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Troopers stopped a woman who was driving a car with a “slightly-obstructed” view on Monday. The Utah County Sheriff’s Office stopped a driver who was spotted with a coat of snow still covering the majority of her windshield. Troopers say the suspect is a 23-year-old woman, but her identity has […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
KRON4 News

Missing baby found near Nevada border

MOUNTAIN VIEW (KRON) – The 5-month-old police are calling Baby Aitana has been found, 10 miles from the Nevada border, according to police. Aitana was found with her mother, 21-year-old Veronica Lara Ramirez, and the man Ramirez left Mountain View with on Tuesday. Ramirez was taken into custody. Police had been asking people if they’d […]
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lyon County, NV
Fernley, NV
Crime & Safety
City
Fernley, NV
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Lyon County, NV
Crime & Safety
KTLA

Man caught on camera placing card skimmer at Hawthorne convenience store

Surveillance video captured a man allegedly placing a card skimming device on a credit card machine at a Hawthorne convenience store. It happened Saturday at a 7-Eleven on West 135th Street. Security footage from the convenience store showed the suspect, a man wearing a black face mask, black clothing and an orange ballcap, waiting for […]
HAWTHORNE, CA
Bakersfield Now

Missing teen found, returned home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE (4:30 p.m.) Aubrielle Sandoval was returned home today and is safe, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. --- The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl last seen on Stine Road, near Ridgeview High School. Aubrielle Sandoval was...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
The Independent

Body of missing 18-year-old Naomi Irion is found at ‘gravesite’ in rural Nevada after three-week search

A body found in a remote region of Nevada has been confirmed as that of missing 18-year-old Naomi Irion.Ms Irion vanished almost three weeks ago from a Walmart parking lot in Fernley, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Reno, when she was seen in surveillance footage waiting for a shuttle to her job in nearby Panasonic.That was when she was approached by a man identified by police as 41-year-old Troy Driver, who was arrested for kidnapping the teenager last week. He was seen getting into her car.Authorities said that a tip led investigators to a “possible gravesite”, where a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
KGET

BPD looking for Wal-Mart theft suspects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying two suspects wanted for theft. The incident happened at the Wal-Mart in the 5000 block of Gosford Road on Feb. 22 at approximately 6:40 p.m. The suspects are described as follows: Man with unknown race, 20s to 30s years […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KKTV

WATCH: Body-worn camera released with claims that a girl in Colorado got out of a DUI by flirting after blowing a’3.8′ BAC

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A sheriff’s office in Colorado is addressing a video on social media where a girl claims she got out of a DUI after blowing a “3.8″ BAC. The sheriff’s office shared a link to the video on Twitter on Monday. In the video, a girl can be heard saying, “I got out of a DUI and got let off with a warning, that officer deserves a raise.” The video was posted by someone with the handle @Imposter_Edits, it isn’t clear why the video was posted, but the caption on Twitter reads, “She was pulled over for driving drunk, blew a 3.8, but brags about flirting will the officer and getting let go with a warning and his number.”
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
KRON4 News

San Jose police arrest woman on suspicion of killing her mother

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department announced they arrested 27-year-old Cheryl Ann Yee after she reportedly called police that she had killed her mother over the weekend. On Sunday, at approximately 12:24 p.m., SJPD responded to the 4800 block of Springdale Drive for a welfare check call. When police arrived, they […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Police recover hundreds of dollars in stolen goods

VACAVILLE (KRON) – After a local clothing store contacted police Sunday, alleging three women stole over $300 in merchandise before fleeing westbound on Interstate 89, “officers were determined to not let this theft go unnoticed,” according to a Facebook post from the Vacaville Police Department. “Armed with an accurate license plate and vehicle description, officers […]
VACAVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

Man dies while driving wrong way on US 101

(BCN) – A man died in Santa Rosa early Sunday after he collided with another vehicle while traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 101 near the Yolanda Avenue off-ramp. The California Highway Patrol first received reports of a wrong-way driver on the highway at roughly 1:58 a.m. Officers with the CHP subsequently […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
The Independent

Hiker found hanging from cliff is now missing again

A woman has disappeared from the Lake Mead National Recreation Area a month after she was found hanging from a cliff edge, the National Park Service (NPS) has said. Gayle Stewart, aged 64, was hiking in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area on 14 March when she failed to return to her vehicle, the National Park Service (NPS) said on Thursday. “Stewart had traveled to the area to take photographs and did not return to her vehicle”, said the NPS in statement. Her vehicle was parked in the Bridge area near the Hoover Dam.Ms Stewart “was last seen wearing a...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy