ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Dairy must face forced-labor claims by Mexican veterinarians

By Daniel Wiessner
Reuters
Reuters
 20 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cYlFt_0fCtSl6m00

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Monday revived a lawsuit by six Mexican veterinarians who claim an Idaho dairy forced them to milk cows and perform other menial tasks, and threatened them with deportation if they refused.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a jury could find that Funk Dairy Inc violated a federal law prohibiting forced labor by exploiting the plaintiffs' fear of losing their visas if they were fired, and a federal judge should not have tossed out the case.

The court said the key allegation keeping the lawsuit alive was a claim that Funk Dairy's manager directly threatened one of the plaintiffs with deportation after she complained about her job assignments.

Funk Dairy's lawyers at Sawtooth Law Offices did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Nor did the plaintiffs' lawyers at Martinez Aguilasocho Law.

Funk Dairy in 2014 recruited the plaintiffs through the TN visa program, which allows citizens of Mexico and Canada to temporarily enter the U.S. to “engage in business activities at a professional level." The plaintiffs were all licensed veterinarians or animal scientists in Mexico, according to court filings.

The workers in a 2017 lawsuit claimed that they understood their job duties would include ensuring the quality of milk and overseeing the care given to animals. Instead, they said, they were forced to perform the same menial tasks as general laborers employed by Funk.

A federal judge in Boise, Idaho, dismissed the case in 2019, saying the plaintiffs could not show that Funk knowingly compelled the plaintiffs to work against their will as required by the federal law.

But the 9th Circuit on Monday said the plaintiffs' belief that they would be deported if they refused to engage in physical labor, and the alleged threat by the manager, were enough to send the case to a jury.

The panel included Circuit Judges Daniel Collins and Marsha Berzon and Judge Jennifer Choe-Groves of the U.S. Court of International Trade, who sat by designation.

The case is Martinez-Rodriguez v. Giles, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 19-35526.

For the plaintiffs: Edgar Aguilasocho of Martinez Aguilasocho Law

For the defendants: David Claiborne of Sawtooth Law Offices

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Dan Wiessner (@danwiessner) reports on labor and employment and immigration law, including litigation and policy making. He can be reached at daniel.wiessner@thomsonreuters.com.

Comments / 3

Related
AFP

Mexican lawmakers reject power reforms opposed by US

Mexican lawmakers on Sunday rejected constitutional electricity reforms at the center of diplomatic tensions with the United States, in a blow to President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. A defeat for the constitutional reform bill does not, however, necessarily mean the end of Lopez Obrador's electricity industry changes.
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Mexican cartels 'invading' US, 'taking over' cities: Former DEA special agent

Former Drug Enforcement Administration special agent Derek Maltz said Mexican cartels are "invading" the United States Wednesday on "Jesse Watters Primetime." The cartels are "invading our country," he told host Jesse Watters. "They're taking over our cities. They're building up market share. They have an ongoing marketing campaign to maximize profits like any other business operation. And they do not care about the death of our kids."
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dairy#Visas#Deportation#Plaintiffs#Mexican#Funk Dairy Inc#Funk Dairy#Sawtooth Law Offices
Daily Mail

University of Kansas professor faces 20 years in federal prison after he is convicted of hiding his ties to the Chinese government while working on US-funded research

A University of Kansas professor faces 20 years in jail after being convicted for fraud for hiding his ties to the Chinese government while working on US-funded research. Feng 'Franklin' Tao, 55, was found guilty of three counts of wire fraud and one of making false statements for failing to disclose to KU that he was also employed full-time by a government-affiliated institution, Fuzhou University, in China.
PUBLIC SAFETY
MarketRealist

Is Dollar General Owned by Walmart or China?

Dollar General is among the leading discount retailers in the U.S. and has over 17,000 stores spread across 47 states. Who owns Dollar General? Is it Walmart or China as many speculate?. Article continues below advertisement. Dollar General was founded in 1939 with a mission of “serving others.” The company’s...
RETAIL
Fortune

Study finds ivermectin, the horse drug Joe Rogan championed as a COVID treatment, does nothing to cure the virus

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When doctors and scientists scoured for a COVID-19 cure during the early days of the pandemic, initial studies suggested a number of potential remedies that turned out to be bogus. But few dubious solutions have had the staying power of ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug used to treat large farmyard animals.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
International Trade
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Daily Mail

El Chapo's attorney claims he's being tortured in maximum security prison and announces plan to appeal drug trafficking conviction to the Supreme Court

Joaquín 'El Chapo' Guzmán hopes the Supreme Court will intervene on his behalf when his legal defense team files an appeal next month, alleging that the jailed cartel boss is being tortured in prison. Mariel Colón told Mexican network Milenio this week that the 64-year-old kingpin's rights have...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

The Trump Organization used to borrow from major banks. Now look who's lending it money.

Donald Trump used to bank with the big guns. Now he’s borrowing from Axos Financial, an obscure, internet-only institution based in San Diego and Las Vegas. In mid-February, Axos refinanced a $100 million Trump Tower mortgage due in September, a New York City Finance Department document shows. The new loan was made just days after The Trump Organization’s auditor resigned, saying that 10 years of the company’s financial statements could not be relied upon.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reuters

U.S. truck drivers go missing

WASHINGTON, April 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - It should be boom time for employment in the trucking industry. Washington is cutting red tape while employers are offering $15,000 bonuses to address driver shortages and mitigate supply-chain disruptions. But drivers are still scarce. An aging workforce is partly to blame. The American...
PUBLIC SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Country That Has The Most Oil

The battle over access to crude oil has been front-page news recently. Sanctions against Russia have cut its exports. This, in turn, has made the price of oil rocket above $100, which is near a record set just over a decade ago. The COVID-19 pandemic in China has dropped global demand recently, This has helped […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Biden bizarrely compares Poland taking in two million Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion to the crisis at America's southern border during meeting with Polish President

President Joe Biden on Saturday compared Poland's taking in more than 2 million Ukraine refugees to the migrant situation on the Southern border of the U.S. The odd comparision came as Biden was thanking Polish President Andrzej Duda for his country's response to the humanitarian crisis and pledging U.S. financial aid.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Reuters

405K+
Followers
315K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy