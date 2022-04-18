Changing Your Hair Color At Home Doesn't Have to Be Scary When You Use These DIY Color Kits

The birth of the beauty industry was only a little over a century ago and yet we've had the chance to see several iterations of different products. Mascara, for example, looks like an entirely new invention when compared to the pan of petroleum jelly and coal that once lived in your grandmother's makeup bag. With that said, there is one product that's been around since the late '20s without seeing much of a makeover: shampoo. If it ain't broke, don't fix it, right? But with the growing interest in sustainability, it's no surprise that the shampoo category is finally getting a redo — specifically, a plastic-free spin. Clear off your shelves and shower caddies — it's time to make room for shampoo bars.

HAIR CARE ・ 5 DAYS AGO