Earlier this year, Voice of San Diego published an article on the history of the Frontier Housing Project, a once thriving diverse community located in the Midway District. The article shared the historic truth that just before World War II, the Navy and federal government made plans to build thousands of units in the Midway neighborhood to accommodate the many workers supporting the military and defense contractors and manufacturers. That came out of concerns that they did not have adequate shelter, as many families were homeless and living in squalor, Voice reported.

