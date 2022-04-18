Bringing the farm to inner city students

The program Ag United connects farmers with fourth-graders through a series of monthly videos along with in-person visits. (Katrina Wittkamp/Getty Images) As Danya Buseman and her husband DJ fielded questions from curious fourth-graders, some of the queries focused on small details.
Spring is finally here and many people in the Stateline are looking for new ways to decorate their homes with flowers of all kinds. You're in luck!. A farm in Illinois is offering to fill your flower pots IF you bring your own pot... so a 'BYOFP' type of thing! They're asking everybody to join in on their 'Flower Pot Drop Off' event; Residential and Business flower pots are more than welcome to be dropped off.
EAST ROCHESTER, Ohio — Ted Hawk had been preparing for his brother’s death for several years. His older brother, Jim, had two requests. “He said, ‘First thing is I want to spend a night in the house and have calling hours there,’” Ted said. Should...
In some parts of Ohio, Walmart shoppers will need to find a different place to buy foods and household supplies. Wendell and Carolyn/Getty Images (Canva Pro license) Walmart currently has 174 stores located throughout the state. However, soon, that number will be shrinking.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A person is hospitalized after Columbus police said they were shot at an eastside pizza shop Monday night. According to Columbus police, the shooting happened at a Papa John’s pizza shop on the 2900 block of East Main Street at approximately 10:17 p.m. Police said a man walked into the store […]
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Officials at Hamilton County’s licensed animal shelter are desperately asking for folks in the community to become foster parents. Since Friday, Cincinnati Animal CARE in Northside has received 96 new animals. Monday, the facility broke a record for the number of dogs on hand in need of adoption.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)--More than 130 dogs are available for adoption at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center. The dogs that have been a the shelter for more than 14 days can be adopted for as little as $18, which is the price of the county dog licensing fee.
POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — The Delaware County Sheriff’s office has released video from an April 15 incident that caused a panic at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. Joseph Solinger, 36, of Pataskala, is facing several charges including a felony failure to comply, as well as misdemeanor charges of inducing panic, and driving under the […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A shooting was reported Thursday night on Interstate 670 near John Glenn International Airport. Franklin County Sheriff’s Office responded and pulled over at the McDonald’s at 4250 International Gateway. One person was taken by medics to Grant Medical Center, according to Columbus Division of Fire. He was expected to recover. The […]
House Bill 616, which would restrict certain teachings on race, gender and diversity in Ohio's K-12 schools, has the attention of some of the Columbus area's largest private employers — but most are staying silent.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — When people go missing, their families are left to pick up the pieces alone. “I just wish I would have known that the last time he came was the last time I would see him,” Danielle Dyer of Perry County said in an NBC4 interview about her brother Koby Roush. “He […]
ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — A new task force is taking aim to shut down drugs houses in southeastern Ohio. The Southeastern STRIKE (Suppression Through Rural, Interstate, Knowledgeable Enforcement) brings together more than a dozen law enforcement agencies across Washington, Noble, Morgan, Monroe and Athens counties. “The focus is on shutting down drug houses,” Athens County […]
TOLEDO, Ohio — Not long ago, marijuana was illegal throughout the entire country. Now, cannabis is currently legal for recreational use in 18 states, including Michigan, and legal for medical use in 37 states, including Ohio. Ohio lawmakers introduced a bill on April 20, a day synonymous with smoking...
This list is based on prior customer reviews. Columbus features a wide variety of pizzas in different pizza places. It is all a large city to choose from. However, we've got you. Here are the top 5 options to choose from.
Police are investigating a deadly shooting in east Columbus overnight. Linden-McKinley grad Jim Cleamons brings championship …. Remembering Dwayne Haskins: Friends and family gather …. “Dateline: The Curious Case of Sherri Papini”. Alabama license plate in Ohio. Morning Forecast: April 22, 2022. ICU patients down to pre-pandemic lows. NBC 4...
Tyvis Powell voices concerns about NIL potentially coming to Ohio high schools. Tyvis Powell voices concerns about NIL potentially …. City sues Ohio over conscience clause for health …. Thursday evening forecast 4-21-22 Nationwide Arena gearing up for all-star game. META announces expansion of data center. NIL coming to Ohio...
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great places to eat in Ohio, you may want to consider the following restaurants.
Comments / 0