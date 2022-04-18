ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Newborn Son Died in Childbirth—Read His Statement Here

By Lea Veloso
 3 days ago
Rest in peace. Cristiano Ronaldo’s son with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez has passed away. The couple announced on Twitter that their baby boy died on April 18, 2022.

The Manchester United and Portugal National Team soccer star and his girlfriend were expecting twins, and Rodriguez gave birth to a baby girl. However, their baby boy died in childbirth.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away,” their statement read. “It is the greatest pain that any parent can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.”

The couple announced that they were expecting twins on October 21, 2021, in an Instagram post. “Delighted to announce we are expecting twins . Our hearts are full of love – we can’t wait to meet you #blessed,” the post read. The couple also held a gender reveal for the twins in December 2021. “Where life begins and love never ends #blessed,” the post read, while Ronaldo’s children popped the two balloons revealing that the twins were a boy and a girl

Ronaldo and Rodriguez have one other child together, Alana, 5. Ronaldo has been dating the Argentina native since 2016, after meeting her at a store where she worked as a shop assistant. Ronaldo has 3 other kids from previous relationships: Cristiano Jr, 11, and twins, Mateo and Eva, 4.

In a 2017 interview with HOLA! Magazine, Ronaldo opened up about how the experience of fatherhood had “softened” him. “Fatherhood has taught me things of love that I never knew existed,” he said at the time. “It has … given me a new perspective on what really matters in life. Seeing my family grow is, honestly, the greatest privilege I have had. I enjoy every second.”

