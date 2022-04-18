Law and Order: SVU - Episode 23.20 - Did You Believe In Miracles? - Press Release

“The Best Laid Plans, A Contrabassoon and A Sinking Feeling” – Darlene struggles to cope with the stress of construction; and after a serious accident, she reevaluates everything and makes a life-changing decision. Elsewhere, Lou, a familiar face from the past, returns as Mark’s combative contrabassoon teacher; but after he butts heads with Mark, Dan steps in, only to realize that their similarities may outweigh their differences, on “The Conners,” WEDNESDAY, MAY 4 (9:00-9:31 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DLV) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
Comments / 0