Poll workers needed for primary election

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Democratic gubernatorial candidates John Cranley and Nan Whaley will take part in a candidate conversation moderated by NBC4 anchor Colleen Marshall at the Columbus Metropolitan Club stage on April 20. The live program will cover issues facing Ohioans and the candidates’ plans to lead...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Former President Donald Trump will be holding a rally this month in Delaware County. An event listing on his campaign website confirms a rally at the Delaware County Fairgrounds in Delaware on Saturday, April 23. The news first broke via Facebook post Tuesday night by...
A U.S. district court three-judge panel will take over a lawsuit from Republican voters asking the federal courts to take over the redistricting process. A federal lawsuit to use the rejected legislative maps that were struck down was paused while the case waited on the Ohio Supreme Court, but as of Friday, the U.S. District Court Southern District of Ohio Eastern Division concluded the case should move on to a three-judge panel “to determine the path forward.”
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WDTN) — On Monday, the top five Republican candidates vying to replace longtime Ohio Sen. Rob Portman faced off in a debate ahead of the upcoming primary. WJW’s Fox 8’s Joe Toohey asked all five candidates whether they thought it was time for Donald Trump to stop talking about the 2020 election and move on […]
Representatives of the four campaigns told the Capital-Star that the letter’s debate criteria only applied to the May primary.
Former Rep. Abby Finkenauer, the biggest-name Democrat running for the Senate in Iowa, should not be allowed on the primary ballot because of problems with three signatures on her nominating petition, a state judge ruled. Polk County District Judge Scott Beattie issued the ruling Sunday night after two Republicans argued...
The top five Republican candidates running for Senate in Ohio face off Monday evening for their second debate in the race to succeed retiring GOP Sen. Rob Portman. And the showdown in a Fox 8 News in Cleveland debate comes just three days after two of the leading contenders almost came to blows during a heated face-to-face encounter in the first debate between the Republican candidates.
MACOMB —Three incumbent McDonough County officeholders filed last week for renomination in the June primary. County Clerk Gretchen DeJaynes, Treasurer Angela Graves, and Sheriff Nick Petitgout all filed unopposed on the Republican ballot. One incumbent Republican, Larry Aurelio, filed for nomination in County Board District 1. Four incumbent Democrats...
Sarah Palin is leading the polls in the special election for Alaska's sole House seat, a new poll shows. But the former Alaska governor and 2008 GOP vice-presidential nominee continues to face significant hurdles in winning the seat.
(Atlantic) The final list of candidates for the June 7, 2022 Primary Election in Cass County has been released. The deadline to file was 5:00 p.m. today (Friday). Vanessa E Strazdas (Republican) – County Attorney. Wendy Richter (Republican)- District 3 Supervisor. John Hartkopf (Republican) – District 3 Supervisor.
That's when nominating petitions are due for Republican and Democratic candidates. A comprehensive list of local races will be published next week. A list of those who have filed to date can be found at the South Dakota Secretary of State's website. The voter registration deadline is 15 days prior...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Redistricting Commission will have a fifth shot to draw state legislative maps after the Ohio Supreme Court rejected its latest proposal — for the fourth time. https://nbc4i.co/3M2QFTm.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A mistrial was declared Friday after a Franklin County jury was unable to decide whether a former Columbus police vice officer should be found guilty of murder. https://nbc4i.co/3uK0csK.
