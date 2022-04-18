ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Poll workers needed for primary election

NBC4 Columbus
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Primary election day...

www.nbc4i.com

NBC4 Columbus

Meet Ohio’s Democratic candidates for Governor

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Democratic gubernatorial candidates John Cranley and Nan Whaley will take part in a candidate conversation moderated by NBC4 anchor Colleen Marshall at the Columbus Metropolitan Club stage on April 20. The live program will cover issues facing Ohioans and the candidates’ plans to lead...
TiffinOhio.net

LaRose: Absentee ballot agreement finalized, May 3 primary continues

A U.S. district court three-judge panel will take over a lawsuit from Republican voters asking the federal courts to take over the redistricting process. A federal lawsuit to use the rejected legislative maps that were struck down was paused while the case waited on the Ohio Supreme Court, but as of Friday, the U.S. District Court Southern District of Ohio Eastern Division concluded the case should move on to a three-judge panel “to determine the path forward.”
Fox News

After nearly trading blows in their first debate, Ohio GOP Senate candidates face off in round two

The top five Republican candidates running for Senate in Ohio face off Monday evening for their second debate in the race to succeed retiring GOP Sen. Rob Portman. And the showdown in a Fox 8 News in Cleveland debate comes just three days after two of the leading contenders almost came to blows during a heated face-to-face encounter in the first debate between the Republican candidates.
McDonough County Voice

McDonough County officers file unopposed for primary election

MACOMB —Three incumbent McDonough County officeholders filed last week for renomination in the June primary. County Clerk Gretchen DeJaynes, Treasurer Angela Graves, and Sheriff Nick Petitgout all filed unopposed on the Republican ballot. One incumbent Republican, Larry Aurelio, filed for nomination in County Board District 1. Four incumbent Democrats...
KSLA

Louisiana Municipal Primary Election results

The collision happened on I-20 W at I-49. The facility was constructed nearly 100 years ago as one of the first high schools in the area to serve African American students in the Texarkana Arkansas School District. Man convicted of killing girlfriend. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. A Vivian man...
Western Iowa Today

Cass County Primary Election Candidates

(Atlantic) The final list of candidates for the June 7, 2022 Primary Election in Cass County has been released. The deadline to file was 5:00 p.m. today (Friday). Vanessa E Strazdas (Republican) – County Attorney. Wendy Richter (Republican)- District 3 Supervisor. John Hartkopf (Republican) – District 3 Supervisor.
Watertown Public Opinion

Primary election nominating petitions due Tuesday

That's when nominating petitions are due for Republican and Democratic candidates. A comprehensive list of local races will be published next week. A list of those who have filed to date can be found at the South Dakota Secretary of State's website. The voter registration deadline is 15 days prior...
NBC4 Columbus

Fifth attempt at legislative maps

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Redistricting Commission will have a fifth shot to draw state legislative maps after the Ohio Supreme Court rejected its latest proposal — for the fourth time. https://nbc4i.co/3M2QFTm.
NBC4 Columbus

Mistrail declared in Andrew Mitchell trial

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A mistrial was declared Friday after a Franklin County jury was unable to decide whether a former Columbus police vice officer should be found guilty of murder. https://nbc4i.co/3uK0csK.
