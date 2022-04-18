ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and partner announce newborn son has died

By CNN
 3 days ago
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images

(CNN) — Football legend Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, announced on social media Monday their baby son has died.

Ronaldo and Rodriguez said, “It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel.”

The Manchester United and Portugal star had announced in October he and Rodriguez were expecting twins. In December, they announced they were expecting a boy and a girl.

Ronaldo and Rodriguez wrote Monday on social media, “Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time.”

“Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.”

Manchester United tweeted support for the grieving football player: “Your pain is our pain, @Cristiano Sending love and strength to you and the family at this time.”

A tweet from the English Premier League reads: “The thoughts and condolences of everyone at the Premier League are with you and your family, Cristiano.”

Ronaldo’s first child with Rodriguez, Alana Martina, was born in November 2017.

He is also father to fraternal twins Eva and Mateo, whom he welcomed via a surrogate in June 2017. Ronaldo also shares his son, Cristiano Jr., 11, with a former partner who has never been publicly named.

