Paducah, KY

West Kentucky families share how organ donation has touched their lives at Pause to Give Life observance

By Holly Brantley, Justin Jones
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePADUCAH — Monday morning, Baptist Health Paducah held a Pause to Give Life observance ceremony in partnership with Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates to celebrate National Donate Life Month. The event will began with a ceremonial honor walk from the hospital’s main entrance to the...

