Grantville, GA

Suspect arrested in shooting that killed Georgia coroner’s parents and teen son

 21 hours ago
GRANTVILLE, Ga. (TCD) -- A 21-year-old man was arrested last week in connection to the robbery and shooting that killed three people — including a teenager — at a local gun range.

On April 15, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and Grantville Police Department announced they arrested Jacob Muse and charged him with three counts of malice murder for the deaths of 75-year-old Tommy Richard Hawk Sr., 75-year-old Evelyn Hawk, and 17-year-old Alexander Luke Hawk.

According to the statement, Grantville Police responded to a call at Lock Stock and Barrel Shooting Range on April 8 at approximately 8:08 p.m. Tommy Richard Hawk Jr., the Coweta County coroner who happens to be the elder victims' son and the younger victim’s father, called law enforcement officials when he found them dead inside.

Hawk Jr. told NBC News he discovered his parents and son dead because they "were not home the way they were supposed to be."

The statement says the suspect or suspects "left the shooting range with a cache of firearms."

WRBL-TV reports 40 guns were taken from the shop, as well as security footage. According to WXIA-TV, Grantville Police Chief Steve Whitlock said Muse and the Hawks were familiar with one another.

Whitlock said of Muse, "He frequented the store a good bit. He used the range a good bit. My understanding is he lived in Grantville at one time."

Investigators reportedly found many guns at Muse’s home that were stolen from the gun range. Due to the fact that Muse allegedly stole the guns and the security equipment, Whitlock said there will "probably be some more charges."

