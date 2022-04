HERMANTOWN — Grant Hauschild hopes to bring a moderate perspective to St. Paul, with a focus on the “bread and butter” issues important to northern Minnesotans. The Hermantown City Councilor, who announced his candidacy for Minnesota State Senate District 3 Wednesday at an event at the Iron Workers Union Hall in Hermantown, will run as a Democrat. “I'm sick of the extreme positions being shouted by both sides of the...

HERMANTOWN, MN ・ 29 DAYS AGO