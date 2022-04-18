ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Culver City, CA

Ex-TikTok Employee Criticizes Company’s ‘996’ Workplace Culture

By Decerry Donato
dot.LA
dot.LA
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IUUM9_0fCtHdnV00

A former TikTok employee has criticized the social media firm’s workplace culture—claiming that managers would pressure employees to work 12-hour days, six days a week in a nod to China’s “996” culture.

Pabel Martinez, a former global account director at TikTok, told Business Insider that managers at the Culver City-based company—which is owned by Chinese parent company ByteDance—would encourage employees to work after office hours and ask them to attend meetings during the weekend.

“I do think that the culture of working too much or not having as much of the work-life balance does permeate throughout the organization, and it is often encouraged you work ‘after hours’,” Martinez said. “The 996 policy’s infamous.”

That “996 policy” stems from China, where companies are known for asking employees to work from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., six days a week. While ByteDance has reportedly made attempts to counteract that culture, Martinez said he and other colleagues were pressured to attend weekend meetings—and that when he objected, he was told by a manager: “That’s not how we do business here.”

“I was made to feel like I was never doing enough,” Martinez told Business Insider. “At TikTok, no conversation started with ‘How are you?’ It was like, ‘How’s the revenue? What are we doing to drive more growth?'”

Representatives for TikTok declined a request for comment by dot.LA.

Comments / 0

Related
dot.LA

Meta Reportedly Paid Consulting Firm to Target TikTok

Meta has reportedly enlisted a major Republican consulting firm to ramp up public pressure on rival social media giant TikTok. According to a new report by the Washington Post on Wednesday, the Facebook parent company has paid the consulting firm, Targeted Victory, to launch a national campaign that includes placing op-eds in regional news outlets and pushing for unfavorable news coverage of TikTok. Much of the content promoted by Targeted Victory has looked to highlight criticisms about how the Culver City-based video-sharing app allegedly endangers children.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
TheStreet

McDonald's Newest Sandwich is a Stoner's Daydream

With the cannabis market thriving publicly like never before, this year's 4/20 is looking like a solid gold opportunity for business owners that cater to those in search of all things green. But of course, after said product is imbibed, many are looking for the next thing on their minds:...
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Culver City, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
City
Culver City, CA
Daily Mail

Tenured female economics professor is fired for saying Black Lives Matter 'destroyed' Mount Royal University in Calgary so much she 'doesn't recognize it'

A tenured economics professor in Canada was fired for saying Black Lives Matter destroyed her university to such an extent she 'doesn't recognize it anymore'. Frances Widdowson, who also taught justice and policy studies, was sacked from Mount Royal University in Calgary, Canada last year. The academic is now calling...
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Insider#Chinese
The Independent

Passengers slam US airlines for encouraging mask-free passengers and ‘rewarding’ them with champagne

Passengers on some US airlines have slammed staff’s management of the end of the country’s mask mandate, with some saying crew encouraged customers to go mask-free with champagne and inflight celebrations.“Hi @Delta. Your flight attendants greeting us ‘Would you like champagne? Let’s celebrate no more masks’ is not what I paid for,” tweeted irate customer Ify Ike.“It’s not only childish but also creates an uncomfortable, and potentially hostile environment for those of us still masked. Covid is also not seasonal.”Hi @delta. Your flight attendants greeting us “would you like champagne? Let’s celebrate no more masks” is not what I paid...
PUBLIC HEALTH
GAMINGbible

Netflix Responds To Drop In Subscribers By Cancelling Even More Projects

Netflix has responded to its recent drop in subscribers by announcing its intention to cancel a number of highly antipcated original shows. If you've been paying attention over the last week, you'll know that Netflix isn't having the best time right now. The streaming giant revealed in its latest earnings report that subscriptions were down 200,000 in total from last quarter, the biggest loss the company has seen in nearly 10 years.
TV & VIDEOS
dot.LA

Chipotle Unveils New $50 Million Food Tech Venture Fund

Mexican fast food chain Chipotle has launched a new $50 million venture fund aimed at early-stage restaurant technology startups. The Cultivate Next fund will focus on startups that “will enhance our employee and guest experience, and quite possibly revolutionize the restaurant industry," Curt Garner, Chipotle's chief technology officer, said in a statement Tuesday..
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Country
China
dot.LA

After Inspiring Musicals, TikTok Is Funding a Theater Production of Its Own

After dominating the internet with its short-form videos, TikTok is taking its content to the next stage—literally. The video-sharing platform has commissioned its first musical, “For You, Paige,” which will be performed live from a New York theater at 4 p.m. PT Thursday and streamed on the platform. While funding a musical may sound like an odd project for a social media company, TikTok has emerged as a hub for music creators and fans. The upcoming production comes less than two weeks after composers Emily Bear and Abigail Barlow won a Grammy Award for their musical theater album, “The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical,” which originated on TikTok.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dot.LA

Hybrid Work Is Here to Stay, LA Business Leaders Say

The last two years have seen many companies in Los Angeles—and the rest of the world—to pivot to a remote- or hybrid-work model that has quickly become the new normal. But with COVID-19 cases trending down and mandates easing up, employers are now reassessing what work should look like moving forward—and what it could mean for L.A.’s tech and business communities.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dot.LA

TikTok Teams With Giphy To Launch GIF ‘Library’ Tool

TikTok has launched a new in-app tool called Library, which lets users attach GIFs, memes and clips from popular TV shows and movies to their video creations. The social media giant said Tuesday that the new tool will initially give creators access to content from Giphy, the online search engine for the short looping images known as GIFs. That includes Giphy’s library of “Clips”—GIFs that include sound—from media partners such as HBO, ABC, Hulu, Xbox and the Roku Channel, as well as soundless GIFs.
TV SHOWS
dot.LA

LA Tech ‘Moves’: Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery and Peacock Stack Their Executive Teams

Moves, our roundup of job changes in L.A. tech, is presented by Interchange.LA, dot.LA's recruiting and career platform connecting Southern California's most exciting companies with top tech talent. Create a free Interchange.LA profile here—and if you're looking for ways to supercharge your recruiting efforts, find out more about Interchange.LA's white-glove recruiting service by emailing Sharmineh O’Farrill Lewis (sharmineh@dot.la). Please send job changes and personnel moves to moves@dot.la.
BUSINESS
dot.LA

Office Hours: Virtual Reality Pioneer Philip Rosedale on the Future of the Metaverse

Over 20 years ago, Philip Rosedale created what could be considered the first iteration of the metaverse. It was Linden Lab, Rosedale’s San Francisco-based tech startup, that developed Second Life, the online multimedia platform where people could create avatars for themselves. At the time, Rosedale recalls, most outsiders didn’t really understand what Second Life was trying to do—making it a tough pitch.
COMPUTERS
dot.LA

Subscribe to our newsletter to catch every headline.

This is the web version of dot.LA’s daily newsletter. Sign up to get the latest news on Southern California’s tech, startup and venture capital scene. When I first started looking into the matter of diversity in clinical trials, I almost didn’t understand the issue. After all, everyone’s blood cells and vital organs look virtually the same, right? So why would the drugs that treat our ailments need to be tested across different demographic groups?
EL SEGUNDO, CA
dot.LA

LA Tech ‘Moves’: Coco, Storyfile and Team Liquid Beef Up Leadership

Moves, our roundup of job changes in L.A. tech, is presented by Interchange.LA, dot.LA's recruiting and career platform connecting Southern California's most exciting companies with top tech talent. Create a free Interchange.LA profile here—and if you're looking for ways to supercharge your recruiting efforts, find out more about Interchange.LA's white-glove recruiting service by emailing Sharmineh O’Farrill Lewis (sharmineh@dot.la). Please send job changes and personnel moves to moves@dot.la.
JOBS
dot.LA

dot.LA

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
53K+
Views
ABOUT

dot.LA is a news and events company with a mission of shining a light on the innovation in the Los Angeles startup and tech community.

 https://dot.la/st/landing_page

Comments / 0

Community Policy