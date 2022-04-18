ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Healthy Living: Superknee Procedure Helping Treat Kids Fibular Hemimelia

By Andrea Ludema
 3 days ago
Fibular Hemimelia is a rare condition that causes babies to be born without a bone, called the fibula, in one or both of their lower legs.

As they grow, kids may not only have limbs that are different lengths, but they may also struggle with foot and knee deformities.

A New York orthopedic team is using a series of surgeries, including a procedure called the “Superknee,” that creates stability so kids can be kids.

Andrea Ludema gives us a closer look at the process in today’s Healthy Living.

