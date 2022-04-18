ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Today in B2B: o9 Solutions Launches AI-Powered Supply Chain Platform; Versapay Acquires AR Software Platform DadeSystems

By PYMNTS
pymnts
pymnts
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Today in B2B payments, o9 Solutions rolls out a supply chain planning services powered by artificial intelligence (AI), while Versapay acquires accounts receivable (AR) FinTech DadeSystems. Plus, Jarafa debuts an eCommerce marketplace for B2B and B2C customers across Bangladesh, and millennial buyers push B2B digitization. AI software planning firm...

www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts

Today in Retail: Sleep Number Struggles to Meet Demand; Shopify Invests in Crossing Minds

Today in retail, Sleep Number struggles to meet demand as supply chain issues continue, while Shopify invests in recommendation platform Crossing Minds. Plus, Carvana continues its disappointing slide, Kroger develops in-house eCommerce fulfillment capabilities, and Tractor Supply continues to show success in eCommerce. Sleep Number reported several downward trends in...
RETAIL
pymnts

US Bank Crafts Real-Time Payment Collaboration With Apex FinTech Solutions

U.S. Bank on Thursday (April 21) launched a real-time payment collaboration with Apex Fintech Solutions that offers greater speed and security to money movement between investors and brokers, according to a joint press release. Apex subsidiary Apex Clearing Corp. provides clearing and custody services to online brokerages to transform digital...
ECONOMY
pymnts

B2B eCommerce Platform Sary Expands to Pakistan With Stake in Jugnu

Sary, a B2B eCommerce platform, has bought a stake in Jugnu, leading its $22.5 million Series A round, the Riyadh, Saudi Arabia-based company announced in a Thursday (March 24) press release. The transaction was funded by a $75 million Series C financing. This investment marks Sary’s expansion into Pakistan. It...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#B2b#Solution Architecture#Ar Software Platform#Fintech Dadesystems#Ecommerce#O9 Solutions#Smart Planning#Collaborative Ar#Ai#Great Hill Partners
pymnts

Coinbase Ventures’ Crypto Outlook Emphasizes Incremental Gains — Not Radical Shifts

As a technology built on disruption, it’s not surprising that much of the attention and funding goes to discovering the Next Big Thing. That’s a message that stands out in the blog posted today by Coinbase Ventures, recapping of what it did in Q1 and what it sees happening in crypto over the rest of the year, it’s that sometimes building a better mousetrap can mean improving on the old one rather than designing one from scratch.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
The Independent

Elon Musk says Tesla’s robot Optimus will be ‘worth more than’ company’s full self driving business

Tesla chief Elon Musk has said the company’s humanoid robot Optimus would eventually be “worth more than” its self-driving car business.Full self-driving (FSD) is a set of Tesla’s advanced driver-assistance system features which uses the electric vehivle’s onboard cameras and artificial intelligence (AI) technology to perform some driving tasks such as automatic lane changes and semi-autonomous navigation.During the company’s first-quarter 2022 earnings call on Wednesday, Mr Musk said the company is continuing to work on its humanoid robot Optimus, first unveiled last year in August.Built using the same AI that the electric car company uses for its vehicles, the billionaire...
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Today in Crypto: SALT, Cion Digital Offer Crypto-Backed Lending to Auto Dealers; Coinbase Negotiates to Buy BtcTurk

Crypto-based lender SALT announced Thursday (April 21) that it is formed a strategic partnership with Ciion Digital to make loans available to more than 5,000 automobile dealerships in the United States. “The announcement marks the launch of SALT’s Embedded Crypto Lending Service, which will enable financial service providers and fintech...
CREDITS & LOANS
pymnts

Dogecoin Taking a Big Bite of Crypto Mindshare, PYMNTS Report Finds

If you’re still inclined to scoff at Dogecoin’s future as a payments tool, chew on this. Substantially more U.S. consumers told PYMNTS that they know about Dogecoin — a so-called “memecoin” literally created as a joke — than ether, the No.2 cryptocurrency with a market capitalization of $375 billion. That’s nearly 20 times Dogecoin’s $19 billion the market cap.
MARKETS
pymnts

Russian-Built Payment System Capitalizes on Visa, Mastercard Exit

Russian and Chinese entities that provide alternatives to the dominant Visa and Mastercard payment networks may reap significant benefits from sanctions the West imposed in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Financial Times reported Wednesday (April 20). Use of Visa and Mastercard was widespread in Russia — the...
CREDITS & LOANS
pymnts

Smart Kitchen Platform Fresco Announces $20M Fundraise as Consumers Seek Connected Convenience

The initial outbreak of the pandemic saw two conflicting patterns emerge when it comes to how consumers get their food needs met. On the one hand, more people were cooking at home, exploring new recipes and learning new techniques. On the other, the rise of digital ordering for delivery increased consumers’ expectations of on-demand convenience. Consequently, companies that provide cooking solutions that enable quicker and simpler cooking can benefit from both of these trends.
ECONOMY
pymnts

Today in the Connected Economy: Following Subscriber Drop, Netflix Unveils Category Hub

Today in the connected economy, Netflix unveils a new way for viewers to find their favorite shows days after reporting a massive drop in viewers. Plus, the head of Goldman Sachs meets with the founder of cryptocurrencty exchange FTX to discuss a possible collaboration, and Verizon’s Connect service and QuickBooks team up to help fleets with next year’s tax season.
TV & VIDEOS
pymnts

New Funding Values Digital Freight Firm Convoy at $3.8B

Convoy, a digital freight firm, has raised $260 million in new funding, bringing the value of the Seattle-based company to $3.8 billion, according to a Thursday (April 21) press release. “This new funding will enable Convoy to accelerate the development of its efficiency-focused technologies in response to surging customer demand...
SEATTLE, WA
pymnts

Stripe Connect Launches Crypto Payouts to Help Freelancers Get Paid

Stripe Connect is launching crypto payment capabilities to help creators, freelancers, sellers and solopreneurs get paid faster no matter where their fans are located. Businesses worldwide use Stripe Connect to easily and securely send payouts to over 70 countries in local currencies. But some regions are still out of reach due to the complexity of their local payment systems, making participation in the digital economy difficult.
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

WhatsApp Developing Subscription Plan for Business App

WhatsApp is working on offering business subscription plans that would let multiple employees of the same company chat with a single customer simultaneously, publication WABetinfo reported Wednesday (April 21). Other likely features of the subscription plan, WABetainfo added, include allowing the linking of up to 10 devices instead of the...
SMALL BUSINESS
pymnts

Billtrust’s KeyBank Partnership Now Includes B2B Invoice Delivery

B2B automation and integrated payments platform Billtrust has expanded its Business Payment Network (BPN) provider relationship with KeyBank with the addition of B2B invoice delivery on top of capturing payments and processing remittance data through a digital lockbox. The expanded relationship means KeyBank can deliver invoices to more than 170...
SOFTWARE
pymnts

pymnts

Boston, MA
11K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy