Today in B2B: o9 Solutions Launches AI-Powered Supply Chain Platform; Versapay Acquires AR Software Platform DadeSystems
Today in B2B payments, o9 Solutions rolls out a supply chain planning services powered by artificial intelligence (AI), while Versapay acquires accounts receivable (AR) FinTech DadeSystems. Plus, Jarafa debuts an eCommerce marketplace for B2B and B2C customers across Bangladesh, and millennial buyers push B2B digitization. AI software planning firm...www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0