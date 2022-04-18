ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diagnosed with Debt: Finding a Medical Advocate

Cover picture for the articleMedical bills can be overwhelming. Sometimes you just need someone in your corner...

KGUN 9

Credit agencies changing the way they track medical debt

About 20% of U.S. households say they have medical debt, and during the pandemic, the issue got even worse — especially among Black and Hispanic Americans. Not only are millions of Americans in medical debt, but the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau also says more than $88 billion of that debt is reflected on credit reports.
PERSONAL FINANCE
NBC San Diego

How to Stop Surprise Medical Bills and Helping With Debt

No one likes surprises, especially when it’s a medical bill totaling hundreds, even thousands of dollars. Unsuspecting consumers have complained about them for years, and now there’s a federal law that should help. But, as Consumer Reports explains, there are some important exceptions that you need to know...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Major credit agencies will drop most medical debt from reports

Most medical debt will be dropped from Americans' credit reports as of this summer, the top three credit reporting agencies said Friday. The announcement by Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion comes as medical bills have become the largest source of personal debt in the United States, CBS News reported. The three companies said they will make a number of changes in how they handle medical debt. They include dropping paid medical debt and medical collection debt under $500 from credit reports and increasing the time period from six months to one year before unpaid medical debts in collections will appear on a credit report.
PERSONAL FINANCE
beckershospitalreview.com

Medical debt by the numbers: 6 stats

Medical debt burdens many Americans and disproportionately hurts Black Americans, according to several studies, surveys and reports Becker's has covered in March. 1. There is $88 billion in medical debt on consumer credit records since June 2021, a March 1 Consumer Financial Protection Bureau report found. The actual amount is likely higher because not all medical debts are sent to consumer reporting companies.
HEALTH
THV11

Explaining changes to medical debt and your credit

ARKANSAS, USA — If you've ever had the misfortune of having medical debt, you know it's a hassle to get out from under. But new changes from the big three credit unions could help you out – there's just some things to keep in mind. "A lot of...
ARKANSAS STATE

