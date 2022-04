KITTITAS -- Kittitas County fire officials are looking to change federal laws after they say they paid to help fight a fire in Yakima and didn't get reimbursed. Ever since the Evans Canyon Fire, Kittitas County has been trying to change the laws, on the federal level, that disburse grants based on the fire footprint county to county. Instead, fire officials want the laws to look at the fire and resources used as a whole.

KITTITAS COUNTY, WA ・ 5 DAYS AGO