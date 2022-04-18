ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky judge blocks two GOP-back measures aimed at weakening Democratic governor's authority

By WEKU
weku.org
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA judge has blocked two Republican-backed measures aimed at weakening the Democratic governor's authority. One of these measures deals with executive...

www.weku.org

WLWT 5

Kentucky Republicans override another veto, increasing work-search requirements for unemployed

Republican lawmakers in Kentucky swept aside Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear's veto of a measure revamping rules for laid-off workers to receive unemployment benefits. The hotly debated legislation will increase work-search requirements for people receiving jobless benefits and tie the length of time recipients get benefits to the unemployment rate. That could cut the number of benefit weeks by more than half in times of low jobless rates.
KENTUCKY STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Alabama lawmakers pass bill blocking federal gun control

On Thursday, the Alabama legislature passed a bill designed to block state and local officials from enforcing rules on firearms issued through presidential executive orders. The bill is awaiting the governor’s signature. The Alabama Second Amendment Preservation Act, SB2, passed the Alabama House 68-28 following an amendment. The state’s...
ALABAMA STATE
Reuters

Maryland judge throws out Democratic-backed congressional map

March 25 (Reuters) - A Maryland judge on Friday threw out the state's new Democratic-backed congressional map, ruling the district lines overwhelmingly favored the party in violation of the state constitution, and ordered lawmakers to draw a new plan. The decision was a blow to Democrats, who are already facing...
MARYLAND STATE
NBC News

Supreme Court reinstates Trump-era water rule for now

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Wednesday reinstated for now a Trump-era rule that had curtailed the power of states and Native American tribes to block pipelines and other energy projects that can pollute rivers, streams and other waterways. The justices agreed to halt a lower court judge’s order...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

'Silly': Ted Cruz slams Marjorie Taylor Greene's claim that three GOP senators are 'pro-pedophile' for backing judge

Texas Senator Ted Cruz criticised fellow Republican and Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene for saying that three GOP senators are “pro-paedophile” after they announced their support for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court. The conspiracy-wielding congresswoman falsely accused Republican senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney of being “pro-paedophile” in a tweet on Monday after they announced that they intended to vote for President Joe Biden’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson. When Mr Cruz was asked on Friday if he supported Ms Greene’s sentiments, he laughed and said “no, I think that’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

MSNBC’s Wallace agrees with Democrat lawmaker, second trimester abortion bans ‘extreme’ ‘grotesque’

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace was in total agreement with her Democrat guest on Thursday that Florida’s 15-week-abortion ban was "extreme" and "grotesque." The bill signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., prohibits abortions after 15-weeks of pregnancy, which is during the second trimester of pregnancy. Recent polls show the majority of Americans believe that abortions should be illegal once in the second trimester.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

After Supreme Court confirmation, Democrats face question of what's next

WASHINGTON — If it’s Friday ... Russian rockets hit a Ukrainian railway station, killing at least 39. ... The Senate confirms Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, but don’t call her Justice Jackson just yet. ... President Biden, VP Harris and Jackson deliver remarks. ... More officials in D.C. test positive for Covid. ... and Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., raises $11.3 million in the first fundraising quarter.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Idaho Supreme Court halts state law banning abortion at six weeks

Idaho’s Supreme Court has temporarily blocked a state law banning abortions at six weeks of pregnancy, the first law in the US to mirror a similar Texas measure relying on civilian enforcement through lawsuits aimed at providers.The ruling on 9 April – stemming from a legal challenge from Planned Parenthood – means the law will not go into effect as planned on 22 April as both sides file briefs stating their case before judges reach a final decision.“Patients across Idaho can breathe a sigh of relief tonight,” said Rebecca Gibron, interim CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawaii, Alaska,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Trump-Appointed Judge Deemed ‘Not Qualified’ by Bar Association Voids Mask Mandate on Planes, Other Travel

Click here to read the full article. A Trump-appointed Federal judge in Florida has voided a national mask mandate for airplanes and other transportation. “Wearing a mask cleans nothing,” U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle wrote in her decision on Monday. “At most, it traps virus droplets. But it neither ‘sanitizes’ the person wearing the mask nor ‘sanitizes’ the conveyance.” Mizelle, 35, was only eight years out of law school at University of Florida when Trump appointed her to the lifetime position in 2020. The Daily Beast noted at the time that her only trial experience was as an intern, and...
FLORIDA STATE

