For refugees fleeing the nearly-failed state of Venezuela, leaving one’s life behind can be a tragedy, or a traumatic but necessary means of survival. For one Fox News host, it’s a chance to make fun of their clothes.“They dress so nicely!” The Five co-host Jesse Watters said on Wednesday. “Athleisure, one guy had on matching Nike head to toe, the kicks were clean – If you’re fleeing a war-torn country seeking asylum and you think you’re gonna die, and you show up looking that good, no one’s gonna buy that!”As he spoke, Watters and his four co-hosts rolled footage...

IMMIGRATION ・ 7 DAYS AGO