Hawkins County, TN

Domestic incident in Hawkins County leads to three counts of aggravated assault

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Hawkins County grandfather was assaulted and had a gun pointed at his head in front of his grandchild according to...

LehighValleyLive.com

Warren County man charged with aggravated assault after two police officers hospitalized

A Phillipsburg man was charged with aggravated assault on Friday after an incident with Lopatcong Township police on Tuesday. Police arrived on the scene to simultaneously serve an order and assist a state agency, according to the the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office, where John Tancredi, 33, reportedly was belligerent to state workers. Tancredi then also became uncooperative with police, authorities said.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
Kait 8

Man arrested in aggravated assault case

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Poinsett County man faces an aggravated assault charge after Jonesboro police say he pointed a weapon at a person at a car wash earlier this month. Steven Daniel Metheny, 51, of Trumann was arrested in connection with the March 17 incident at a car wash in the 700 block of Southwest Drive.
JONESBORO, AR
explore venango

Hearing Continued for Caretaker Accused of Aggravated Assault of Elderly Man

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing was continued for a Franklin man who allegedly assaulted and seriously injured an elderly man who was in his care. Court documents indicate 37-year-old Richard Lee Perrine III was scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, March 23, at 8:30 a.m. in Venango County Central Court; however, the hearing was continued and is set to resume on Wednesday, April 6 at 8:30 a.m. with Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland presiding.
FRANKLIN, PA
WJHL

JCPD: Elizabethton man charged with murder during car theft

Editor’s Note: The JCPD confirmed with News Channel 11 that Mann and Lipford were attempting to steal Gibble’s vehicle when Gibble confronted them. Mann then allegedly shot Gibble, according to police. The original release stated there had been a “disagreement,” but did not specify its circumstances. JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An Elizabethton man was […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
cbs17

4 inmates overdose in 1 day at Tennessee detention center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There have been five apparent overdoses at the Nashville Downtown Detention Center on James Robertson Parkway in the past four days involving inmates. Four of those calls happened Monday, April 4. All of the inmates have been treated and released from the hospital. The overdoses...
NASHVILLE, TN
WJHL

JC man accused of raping woman & holding her against her will

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City Police (JCPD) on Monday charged a man with rape and false imprisonment after responding to a report of a sexual assault. A JCPD release revealed that officers responded to the Johnson Inn at 2700 W. Market St. at 7:30 p.m. and found a woman who alleged she had […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Complex

Archie Eversole Was Fatally Shot in Face as He Slept, Police Say

Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole was fatally shot in the face as he slept TMZ reports. The 37-year-old Eversole died after the shooting. According to the police report, which was viewed by TMZ, Eversole told police his bedroom door was kicked open and he woke up to a gunshot to his face on March 25. While he said he couldn’t see who shot him at the time, his brother Alexander Krause has since been charged with murder in connection with the shooting. When police found Eversole at a gas station following the shooting, he was asked if the shooter was still in his home, and he confirmed they were. Police asked him if he knew the identity of the shooter, but he initially wouldn’t answer and then began fading in and out of consciousness.
ATLANTA, GA
WJHL

Group accused of breaking into Yancey Co. home, attacking owner

BURNSVILLE, N.C. (WJHL) – A group of individuals accused of breaking into a Yancey County home and attacking the owner have been arrested. Cody Robert Buchanan (25), Brandon Lee Buchanan (24), Tara Lynn Edwards (27) and James Chadrick Angel (18), all from Burnsville, were arrested for the alleged crime. According to a release from the […]
YANCEY COUNTY, NC

