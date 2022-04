Hero Collector, designers, manufacturers, and publishers of high-quality collectibles from across the worlds of pop culture, are expanding their Marvel Museum Collection with the addition of the Mighty Thor Helmet from Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder. They have provided ComicBook.com with a first look at the helmet, which you can preorder for delivery later this summer. Jane Foster, played by Natalie Portman, will wear the helmet and wield Mjolnir when she becomes the Mighty Thor in the cosmic adventure that opens this summer from filmmaker Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok). The Mighty Thor Helmet will be available later this year, shortly after Thor: Love and Thunder arrives in theaters on July 8.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO