ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, IL

Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Decatur identified by coroner

WAND TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Investigators have identified a person who was hit by a a vehicle in Decatur and later lost her life as a woman from Tennessee. Sangamon...

www.wandtv.com

Comments / 1

Jmart 67
3d ago

We need more cameras, like 2 at every intersection.... Then victim's should be able to go to the police station and review the film..

Reply
2
Related
WCIA

ISP responding to crash on I-72

UPDATE: ISP is detouring the eastbound I-72 to exit 144, on the northeast edge of Decatur. MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police are on the scene of a single truck tractor semi-trailer crash on I-72 eastbound at milepost 154 in the construction area. Officers are telling people to use caution in the area as […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Heavy police presence at Champaign apartment complex

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – A police investigation is underway Saturday night in Champaign near 4th and Bradley. A man has been called out of the house by police. Only one person at this time has exited the home. He has left in a police vehicle. The scene is located to the east of the Church […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

Springfield man pleads guilty to role in Decatur shooting of teen

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man who shot a Decatur teen, leaving the victim with life-threatening wounds, will serve prison time after reaching a plea deal. The shooting involving Tyvion Burton, 21, happened at about 3 a.m. on March 22, 2021 in the 1500 block of N. Church St. in Decatur. A sworn affidavit said an argument unfolded as an 18-year-old female who hangs out at the home with family had two unknown people from Springfield with her, which upset a family member.
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Decatur man killed in early morning crash

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man was killed in an early morning crash. It happened around 5 a.m. Friday in the 2400 block of E. Eldorado. Police said a white 2002 Chevy Silverado pickup was traveling west in the right-hand lane. A semi truck was driving east in the right-hand lane.
DECATUR, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sangamon County, IL
Sangamon County, IL
Accidents
Decatur, IL
Accidents
State
Tennessee State
Springfield, IL
Accidents
City
Decatur, IL
City
Springfield, IL
Decatur, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Sangamon County, IL
Crime & Safety
Springfield, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Tennessee, IL
WCIA

Coroner confirms man’s death in car crash

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon confirmed that a man was killed in a crash near Chatham Saturday night. Allmon was called to Palm Road near the intersection with New City Road and pronounced a 27-year-old man from Glenarm dead at 11:50 p.m. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning and […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

FBI searches house Wednesday morning

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — There was a large police presence, including the FBI, Wednesday morning in a Champaign neighborhood. It was near Goldenview and Brentwood drives. A house was surrounded. Officials with Springfield FBI said it was a court-authorized search. No other details have been released.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

2 correctional officers under investigation

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office Administration has recently ordered an investigation into two Sangamon County Correctional Officers for allegations of misconduct. According to Sheriff Jack Campbell, the investigation is a result of some information obtained during a routine search last week. Sheriff Campbell said one correctional officer is on administrative […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Man sentenced to prison in connection to 2021 shooting

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 22-year-old man was recently sentenced to five years in prison in relation to a shooting that happened in 2021. Kamari Ray-Davis pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to deliver cannabis and one count of unlawful possession of a sawed-off shotgun. According to the Champaign County State’s […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
WCIA

Man charged with murder in connection to deadly shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — On Friday, the Champaign County State’s Attorney charged a 35-year-old man with murder in relation to a 2019 deadly shooting. On January 24, 2019, at around 4:40 a.m., Champaign Police were dispatched to an area on Fairoaks Drive in response to multiple reports of a shooting. When police arrived at the […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Police make second arrest in string of drive-by shootings in North Champaign

Bystanders caught in the crossfire continue to recover CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Courthouse security officers arrested 22-year-old Aaron Young Wednesday in connection to a drive-by shooting on I-74 in North Champaign in late March. Young was in court for an unrelated case when he was taken into custody on a warrant for attempted […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Efforts to free stuck vehicle cause 2nd crash in Parke Co.

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Rockville man was arrested after his attempts to free his own vehicle caused a second to crash. Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole reports that Benjamin Cash was placed under arrest following the events of Sunday, April 17. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the area near […]
PARKE COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
WCIA

State Police: Southbound I-55 shut down by crash

Update at 9:14 p.m. The highway has been cleared and all lanes are open. Original article LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Troopers are on the scene of a crash on southbound Interstate 55 that has left the highway completely blocked. The crash happened near Milepost 129 and involved a commercial motor vehicle. Troopers […]
LOGAN COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

‘She wanted it:’ Man reveals grisly details of grandmother’s murder

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – A grandson accused of brutally murdering his grandmother is now facing a $2.5 million bond. Cody A. Krause, 28, is facing a first-degree murder charge for the death of 73-year-old Glenda Rusterholz, his grandmother. During a bond hearing on Friday, prosecutors shared disturbing details surrounding...
PEORIA, IL
WLWT 5

Coroner identifies man killed in Hamilton house fire

HAMILTON, Ohio — One person has died in a house fire in Hamilton Sunday, according to the Hamilton Fire Department. The fire happened at a home in the 1200 block of Vanderveer Avenue at around 10 p.m. Officials were dispatched to the scene and were able to quickly put...
HAMILTON, OH
Central Illinois Proud

Hijacker who injured 2 in Peoria arrested

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man who is accused of hijacking a vehicle and then hitting two people has turned himself in. Murray Shipp, 51, turned himself in to the police on Tuesday. He was arrested for vehicular hijacking, aggravated battery with a motor vehicle, battery, and attempted robbery.
PEORIA, IL
Complex

Archie Eversole Was Fatally Shot in Face as He Slept, Police Say

Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole was fatally shot in the face as he slept TMZ reports. The 37-year-old Eversole died after the shooting. According to the police report, which was viewed by TMZ, Eversole told police his bedroom door was kicked open and he woke up to a gunshot to his face on March 25. While he said he couldn’t see who shot him at the time, his brother Alexander Krause has since been charged with murder in connection with the shooting. When police found Eversole at a gas station following the shooting, he was asked if the shooter was still in his home, and he confirmed they were. Police asked him if he knew the identity of the shooter, but he initially wouldn’t answer and then began fading in and out of consciousness.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy