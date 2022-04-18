ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Working and Learning Together: An Interview with Lauren Seroka

By Trevor Owens
loc.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleI’m excited to share this interview with Lauren Seroka, one of my colleagues in the Digital Content Management Section. My hope with this interview, and the others that we publish here, help spread awareness about the background, experience, and interests of the people that support the Library of Congress in providing...

blogs.loc.gov

#Internships#Volunteers#Harvard Library#Hobbies#The Library Of Congress#Dcm
