Kent County, MI

Autopsy shows Lyoya shot in head by cop

By WXMI Staff
 1 day ago
The results of an independent autopsy determined Patrick Lyoya died from a single gunshot wound to the back of the head.

Attorneys for the family of Patrick Lyoya released results from an independent autopsy at a press conference Tuesday morning.

Forensic pathologist Dr. Wener Spitz performed the independent autopsy.

This is the first autopsy report released to the public related to Lyoya's death.

Dr. Spitz said Patrick died as a result of a single gunshot wound that entered the back of his skull near the midline. According to Dr. Spitz’s report, the bullet traveled up and to the right side of his skull and lodged near his right temporal bone. The forensic pathologist reports Patrick had a normal life expectancy, which was estimated to be approximately 82 years old.

The Kent County medical examiner released a statement last week saying he completed the autopsy of Patrick but was still waiting on toxicology and tissue test results to finish the report. Even then, the full autopsy report won’t be released to the public until Michigan State Police finishes its investigation into the deadly shooting of Patrick. Dr. Spitz did not conduct a toxicology test for his autopsy report.

Patrick Lyoya, a 26-year-old Black man, died Monday, April 4. Lyoya was the driver of the vehicle. A passenger was also in the vehicle at the time.

Video from a witness shows Patrick was on the ground when he was shot in the head during a struggle with an officer.

Kent County Commissioner Robert Womack announced a funeral will be held Friday morning. Rev. Al Sharpton, a nationally known civil rights activist, will deliver a speech at Lyoya’s memorial.

This story was first reported by Karie Herringa at WXMI in Grand Rapids, Mich.

just one
2d ago

Seen that happen before, the one getting paid by the family will tell them anything they want to hear, money talks, truth walks.

Reply
2
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Crime & Safety
City
Local
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Attorneys#Rev Al Sharpton#Michigan State Police#Wxmi
