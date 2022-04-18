ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

How you can fight back when you're at risk of dementia: Top expert analyses five compelling case studies — and has lessons we can all benefit from

By Angela Epstein
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 20 hours ago

Within two years it’s expected that the number of people living with dementia in the UK will exceed one million — up from the current 920,000.

Those affected may experience not only memory loss but confusion, mood changes and difficulty with everyday tasks such as counting money and remembering when to eat and drink.

But why are cases rising so fast? The fact that we are living longer is often cited as the principal reason, but it isn’t that simple.

According to the Alzheimer’s Society, around four in ten cases of dementia may be prevented by addressing lifestyle factors such as eating a balanced diet, staying physically and mentally active, keeping blood pressure and cholesterol in check and not smoking. All these can help keep our brains healthy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n22XD_0fCsuRBt00
Within two years it’s expected that the number of people living with dementia in the UK will exceed one million — up from the current 920,000

But some risk factors are impossible to avoid — women, for example, are slightly more likely to develop dementia than men, and genes can contribute to your risk.

A recent landmark study identified 42 genes linked to the disease — adding to the 30 or so previously identified. This leaves the door open for improved diagnostics and treatments, which currently are lacking.

The good news is that identifying elements of a person’s health and lifestyle that may put them at increased risk can enable them to take steps to cut the likelihood of developing dementia in the future.

We talked to five people whose chance of developing dementia may be greater due to a variety of risk factors. Then Professor Paul Matthews, director of the UK Dementia Research Institute at Imperial College London, assessed their risks and suggested lifestyle adjustments that might help — and it is advice we can all benefit from.

Recovering from a head injury

Guy Eaton, 55, a company director, lives in Hackney, London, with his wife Megan, 51, and their children, Eliza, 18, and George, 16. He says:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G6dYL_0fCsuRBt00
Guy Eaton, 55, a company director, lives in Hackney, London, with his wife Megan, 51, and their children, Eliza, 18, and George

My mum suffered with Alzheimer’s (the most common type of dementia) for seven years and died last June, at the age of 81. She was such a clever woman and, after her children had grown up, studied for a degree and a Master’s. It was awful to watch her succumb to the disease and it makes me nervous about my risk.

I’ve always been in good health but last September I had a fall from my bike — I fell backwards after slamming on the brakes.

I suffered a small crack down the left side of my skull and was in hospital for six days. Scans showed no sign of any permanent damage and I’ve gradually been returning to work.

I try to keep fit: I ski, go hiking, and cycle. I gave up my two-packet daily cigarette habit and simultaneously took up running when I was 33. I’m also a vegetarian.

I just hope this is all enough to protect me.

Expert verdict: Estimates suggest that people who have a first-degree relative with Alzheimer’s may have a 30 to 70 per cent greater risk of developing the disease themselves because they share many disease-causing genes.

However, Alzheimer’s is a disease of old age for most people. So even in a worst-case scenario, if Guy had a 70 per cent increase in risk as a result of his mum having it, that still might only mean his risk goes up from 3 per cent to about 5 per cent for developing the disease before he is 74.

However, having had a head injury could increase his risk further, especially since it happened when he was middle-aged and, as we age, the brain becomes less resilient.

Trauma to the head can damage the brain — it’s like a blancmange suspended inside the hard, bony skull. Any lasting damage from a head injury could more than double someone’s risk of dementia. This may be the result of triggering a chronic inflammatory response and the tearing of small blood vessels and nerves as the brain moves with impact.

I’m glad Guy has given up smoking, which increases the risk by about 40 per cent. As he gave up more than 20 years ago, this is no longer a contributing factor.

Otherwise, Guy is doing everything he can to protect against the disease. He is a vegetarian, which may help, although this is a controversial area: scientists cannot yet determine whether meat-eating causes dementia or if the kind of people who eat more meat are at higher risk of dementia for other reasons.

Guy keeps physically active which, along with social engagement and maintaining an active mind, is one of the best prescriptions we currently have for warding off dementia.

Hearing loss and diabetes

Laura Corbridge, 38, a veterinary manager, lives in Newbury, Berks, with her husband Ben, 34, who works in finance. She says:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E3rKk_0fCsuRBt00
Laura Corbridge, 38, a veterinary manager, lives in Newbury, Berks, with her husband Ben, 34, who works in finance. She says:' I have hearing loss in both ears caused by damage to the nerve running from the ear to the brain'

I have hearing loss in both ears caused by damage to the nerve running from the ear to the brain. I was diagnosed when I was five and it seems to be hereditary as my siblings have it, too.

I used to struggle because the old-fashioned hearing aids didn’t look terribly attractive, and I felt there was a stigma attached to wearing them, especially when I was a teenager.

So I learnt to lip-read — which does mean you have to concentrate hard when people speak. However, I now have discreet hearing aids, so I no longer have to lip-read.

I was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes out of the blue around four-and-a-half years ago and control it with tablets and a healthy diet. At the time, I had a stressful job and was about 10 kg overweight.

The diagnosis really shocked me and forced me to improve my lifestyle, so I gave up my weekly packet of cigarettes, cut down on alcohol and now watch what I eat.

We moved from London to the countryside about two-and-a-half years ago and now I walk everywhere.

My mind is always buzzing, not least because my work is varied. I used to do a lot of sudoku but now prefer online strategy games, matching up colours and shapes. I hope I’m doing enough.

Expert verdict: Laura is active, socially engaged and regularly challenges herself mentally through her work and hobbies. Unfortunately, diabetes is a cause of dementia (and Alzheimer’s specifically), although why is not clear.

One theory is that diabetes may lead to changes in important fats that regulate the production of Alzheimer’s-related proteins in brain cells; another is that diabetes increases inflammation in the brain.

Keeping the diabetes well-controlled — through a healthy diet and exercise and taking any prescribed medication — is vital to reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s and there is growing evidence that suggests some diabetes medicines (such as metformin) may directly help to prevent it.

Laura also has hearing loss and while this might predispose her to dementia, the evidence isn’t clear. Age-related hearing loss is a well-recognised risk factor but we don’t have evidence that treating hearing loss changes the likelihood.

What is important is that Laura’s hearing aids enable her to remain socially and mentally engaged. It may be that hearing loss affects dementia risk by making it harder for people to stay socially connected. Keeping up reading, writing and playing games in later life could delay dementia, although the evidence on this is mixed.

But living in the countryside could potentially have a protective effect. Some studies suggest tiny air pollution particles can enter the brain and trigger inflammation.

Underactive thyroid

Emma Gosling, 48, a hypno-therapist, lives in St Albans, Herts, with her husband Andreas, 42, a technology architect, and their son, Luca. She says:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kjvyx_0fCsuRBt00
Emma Gosling, 48, a hypno-therapist, lives in St Albans, Herts, with her husband Andreas, 42, a technology architect, and their son, Luca. She says: 'My grandma died from Alzheimer’s in 2001, aged 84 — and if someone like her who had a lively mind can get it, anyone can'

My grandma died from Alzheimer’s in 2001, aged 84 — and if someone like her who had a lively mind can get it, anyone can. Her mother also had it.

I do what I can to keep my own mind active by listening to Spanish podcasts. I learnt the language when I lived in Spain for nine years.

Healthwise I have slightly raised cholesterol, which I’m told might be connected to hypothyroidism — whereby the thyroid gland doesn’t make enough of the thyroid hormone. This can slow down metabolism, making you tired and prone to weight gain. I was diagnosed in 2008 and control it with medication called levothyroxine.

It means I keep a particular eye on my weight — I weigh 8 st 7 lb and am 5 ft 4 in. I adore chocolate but keep it to half a bar per day and I follow a 16-hour fasting regimen — which means containing my eating within an eight-hour window. It seems to make a difference in maintaining a healthy weight.

I also take magnesium, vitamins C and D, and a probiotic for my overall health.

I don’t exercise enough, though: I average a 20-minute walk a day. I just don’t have time for more.

Expert verdict: Having a second-degree relative — in this case Emma’s grandmother — only marginally increases her risk of dementia.

Emma’s history of hypothyroidism is, however, a well-recognised cause of ‘brain fog’. But while untreated hypothyroidism can lead to problems with thinking and some forms of dementia, it does not cause Alzheimer’s.

It’s good that Emma is careful about what she eats. There is an association between high-sugar intake and Alzheimer’s, as high sugar levels can lead to type 2 diabetes, which is a risk factor.

Animal studies suggest that intermittent fasting can slow the progression of Alzheimer’s-related changes in the brain. Small studies in which intermittent fasting is combined with other positive lifestyle changes — such as aerobic exercise and muscle-strength building — have suggested it can improve thinking in middle-aged people at higher risk of Alzheimer’s disease.

Emma is testing her brain by using a second language — nerve cells in the brain that are active make chemicals that help to sustain other nerve cells. While the brain is always active, engaging it in learning new things and interacting with people seems to make it more resilient, perhaps by encouraging continued plasticity.

Socially engaged people who keep their minds active — say, with challenging mental tasks and hobbies — have a lower risk of dementia generally. A 2019 study by University College London found someone who sees friends daily at the age of 60 is 12 per cent less likely to develop dementia than those seeing friends every few months.

Vitamin supplements have little benefit in people with a balanced diet but those with little exposure to sunlight may be low in vitamin D, which is a risk factor for Alzheimer’s, albeit a small one. So, it’s helpful that Emma takes the supplement.

Serious effects of coronavirus

Carole Railton, 75, a business body language expert, lives in London. She says:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ojqYB_0fCsuRBt00
Carole Railton, 75, a business body language expert, lives in London. She says: 'Having visited so many countries I thought I was resilient to Covid-19. But last November I succumbed and it developed into pneumonia'

Before the pandemic, my work took me all over the world. It was so stimulating, mixing with different people and cultures. I’m still busy, but these days it’s online.

Having visited so many countries I thought I was resilient to Covid-19. But last November I succumbed and it developed into pneumonia. I also had a blood clot on my lung and ended up spending a week in hospital.

I still get breathless but I walk regularly — although before Covid I also went to the gym three times a week.

I lead a pretty healthy life. I eat very little meat, and I don’t drink or smoke.

I just wish I could shake off the last symptoms of the virus.

Expert verdict: The virus that causes Covid-19 — SARS-CoV-2 —is not believed to enter the brain, but the inflammation that it causes can injure nerve cells there.

A recent study by Oxford University looked at brain scans of people before and after they had Covid-19 and found that in olfactory-related regions, responsible for smell, their brain volume shrank more than in a control group who did not get Covid.

Survivors of Covid infection also took longer to complete cognitive tests and achieved poorer scores compared to their peers.

These results suggest an effect on the brain but do not explain why. However, the brain is ‘plastic’, meaning it can heal itself over time so the changes may be reversible. Time will be needed to understand whether Covid contributes to the risk of dementia.

Carole should continue to follow her healthy lifestyle. Hopefully, when she fully recovers from Covid, she will be able to travel more. This will mean more social engagement, which we know is important for brain health.

High blood pressure

Jonny Whelan, 49, is a regional manager for a recruitment company. He lives in Dundee with his partner Fiona, 48, an environmental manager, and their sons Olly, ten, and Finn, eight. He says:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3psmGv_0fCsuRBt00
Jonny Whelan, 49, is a regional manager for a recruitment company. He lives in Dundee with his partner Fiona, 48, an environmental manager, and their sons Olly, ten, and Finn, eight. He says: 'I’ve always been very active — I’ve played semi-professional football, golf and been a regular gym-goer. However, about 14 years ago, my mum was diagnosed with high blood pressure at the age of 60, so I thought I’d have mine checked, too'

I’ve always been very active — I’ve played semi-professional football, golf and been a regular gym-goer.

However, about 14 years ago, my mum was diagnosed with high blood pressure at the age of 60, so I thought I’d have mine checked, too. I was stunned when the GP told me mine was high.

I was even more shocked when he told me I’d have to be on medication for life to control it. I now take the drugs amlodipine and perindopril daily.

My blood pressure is pretty much controlled but I have a busy life. I have a three-hour commute at least a couple of times a week.

My brain is always buzzing but I relax by being with the family, playing sports, and watching quizzes on the television. I also love socialising.

Fiona makes sure I eat plenty of fruit and vegetables. I don’t smoke and only drink socially. I try to keep an eye on my weight — I’m 6 ft and weigh around 13 st.

Expert verdict: It’s important that Jonny’s blood pressure is well controlled. High blood pressure is associated with a significant increase in the risk of dementia and is the major cause of stroke and chronic vascular disease of the brain, both of which can cause dementia.

A blood pressure of 121/81 to 139/89 is on the high side but lifestyle changes such as eating less salt, more fruit and veg and losing weight may be enough to reduce it. If readings are consistently at or above 140/90, you’ll need medication, too.

It is good that Jonny has a stable family. Maintaining social engagement appears to lower or delay the risk of dementia. It may be that this involves using cognitive skills such as memory and language, which can help develop a cognitive reserve [the ability of the brain to function well despite being damaged]. A family can help with this.

Solving problems and doing quizzes might help to delay or slow the onset of the earliest symptoms of dementia. Jonny’s body mass index is almost 25 — the top end for a healthy weight range for his height. He is, however, very active and gets plenty of exercise, which is associated with lowering the risk.

Comments / 0

Related
womenworking.com

Signs and Symptoms of Vascular Dementia Everyone Should Know

Vascular dementia affects the brain’s planning, judgment, memory, reasoning and thought processes. This type of dementia is caused by brain damage from impaired blood flow. Vascular dementia can develop after a stroke, blocking blood flow to the brain. It can also result from other conditions that damage blood vessels, reduce circulation or deprive your brain of proper oxygen and nutrients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Futurity

How to keep your brain working well as you age

A new book explains how to help keep your brain in fighting shape throughout your life. For many people, middle age arrives with some minor mental slip-ups. These “senior moments” are universal experiences that come with aging—and typically harmless. The Centers for Disease Control says one in nine adults ages 45 or older report at least occasional confusion or memory loss.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vascular Dementia#Brain Research#Dementia Risk#Type 2 Diabetes#The Alzheimer S Society
Medical News Today

Vitamin K may be helpful for people at risk of dementia

Dementia is a condition that affects cognitive functioning. In a new study in rodents, scientists studied how vitamin K can affect older rats’ cognitive abilities. As people get older, the risk of developing dementia increases. Dementia is the term given to a group of diseases, the most common of which is Alzheimer’s disease, which affects millions of people.
SCIENCE
ohmymag.co.uk

Dementia: Commonly prescribed drug has been linked to cognitive decline

A new study published in PLOS One has found that chronic antibiotic use in middle age is connected to cognitive decline in women. According to the NHS, antibiotics are used to treat or prevent some types of bacterial infection. They work by killing bacteria or preventing them from spreading. The...
SCIENCE
thefreshtoast.com

This Behavior Can Be An Early Sign Of Dementia

Dementia is a cluster of conditions that affect older adults, with risks increasing as people age. Researchers now say this is a sign you may develop it. Dementia is a common concern for people over the age of 65. The condition, which is often confused with the normal symptoms of aging, affects 2 out of every 100 adults. Now, a new study has found a link between the condition and excessive naps.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
MedicalXpress

Best statins for reducing cardiovascular risk in people with diabetes found

Three commonly prescribed statins are best placed to lower all the "bad" types of cholesterol and prevent cardiovascular disease in people with diabetes, according to a statistical combination of the results of 42 clinical trials. The study was carried out by University of Manchester, Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust (MFT) and Keele University scientists, and funded by the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
PsyPost

New research in mice suggests Alzheimer’s disease is linked to circadian rhythm

A good night’s sleep has always been linked to better mood, and better health. Now, scientists have even more evidence of just how much sleep – and more specifically our circadian rhythm, which regulates our sleep cycle – is linked to certain diseases, such as Alzheimer’s disease. A team of researchers from the United States have found further evidence that the cells which help keep the brain healthy and prevent Alzheimer’s disease also follow a circadian rhythm.
SCIENCE
WAFB

Health conditions linked to Dementia

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- There’s a lot of problems that can arise alongside depression, including anxiety and low self-esteem. But there are also some conditions that depression can cause later in life. Ivanhoe has details on a new study that is linking depression with dementia. Low self-esteem, loss...
MENTAL HEALTH
Real Simple

Eating 2 Servings of Avocado a Week Can Dramatically Decrease Your Risk for Heart Disease, New Study Finds

If you're a regular avocado eater, keep up the excellent work. A new study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association confirmed that consuming avocados—a fruit high in vitamins, minerals, fiber, and healthy, monounsaturated fats—is indeed linked to lowering the risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD) and coronary heart disease in both men and women.
NUTRITION
ScienceAlert

There's a Depressing Link Between Where You Live And Dementia Risk

A population-based study in Australia has found that the quality of your neighborhood can be linked to the risk of developing dementia later in life. The research was based on the health data of 4,656 individuals from various states and regions between 2016 and 2020, as part of a larger study called the Healthy Brain Project. These participants were between the ages of 40 and 70, and none of them had been formally diagnosed with dementia. Breaking down the results, the authors found those who lived in wealthier neighborhoods scored significantly higher on memory tests and lower on dementia risk tests than...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

People taking statins have lower risk of parkinsonism, study suggests

Older people taking statins have a lower chance of developing parkinsonism – movement problems including tremors, slowed movement and stiffness – than those not taking the drugs, a new study suggests.Parkinsonism is a term for a group of neurological conditions, with Parkinson’s disease being one of the better known causes.Researchers suggest statins – drugs used to lower cholesterol – could be used in future to help reduce the effects of parkinsonism in the general population of older adults, and not just those with high cholesterol or who are at risk for stroke.Study author Shahram Oveisgharan, of Rush University Medical Centre...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Chattanooga Daily News

“I’m not anti-vax, but people need to be aware that there are serious side effects”, Woman says she suffered a rare, but serious reaction to the COVID-19 booster vaccine and claims her immune system has been permanently damaged

The 41-year-old woman says a rare, but serious reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine booster left her with sunburn like symptoms on her face. The woman claims that she has aged by 20 years in just few days after taking the booster shot. She also said that she is not an anti-vaxxer. But, after her reaction to the booster vaccine, she is keen to make people aware of the pain she is now in. The 41-year-old woman also believes her immune system has been permanently damaged as a result of the vaccine as she has become dependent on steroids.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

338K+
Followers
31K+
Post
147M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy