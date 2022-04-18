Preparing for late-season snow storm

It's snow joke.A post-Easter Nor'easter will dump as much as a foot of snow in parts of upstate New York and northern New England, with heavy rain in store for the rest of the region.The current projected time frame for the storm is from early Monday evening, April 18 until around midday on Tuesday…
(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - UPDATE (Tuesday 4/12 at 10 a.m.): Here’s the First Warn Weather Team’s snowfall forecast map as of 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The area of uncertainty remains for southeast North Dakota due to the potential for some rain mixing in as we go through the storm, lessening snow totals. Anticipate widespread impacts through Thursday with difficult to impossible travel conditions.
A massive Nor'Easter will impact much of New York state over the next 24 hours and it will bring plenty of snow with it as well. This massive snowstorm is expected to impact much of New York in the south and east and some areas could get up to a foot of snow from this storm.
Hundreds of miles of roads were shut down, ranchers and their animals faced brutal conditions -- and will see more tough weather ahead. Meanwhile, snowdrifts in some spots were estimated to be higher than 10 feet in some places. The sun was out and shining Wednesday morning in Molt, Montana...
News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
A storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds, large hail, and the chance for isolated tornadoes in much of the region. Thursday, March 31 has started off with dense fog in much of the area, with scattered showers. The high temperatures will climb into the mid 60s.
Did you know that there is a sunken ship in the Niagara River? The Iron Scow sank over 100 years ago and has just been sitting there with a portion of the vessel sticking out of the water. Now the ship is on the move again and headed toward the brink of Niagara Falls!
A cold front is on track to bring powerful winds and up to 24 inches of snow to Colorado over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The approaching storm is expected to arrive on Monday at around 9 PM and likely to continue through Wednesday evening.
A quick-moving, multi-faceted Nor'easter will bring heavy rain, possible flooding, damaging winds that could knock out power, with some areas farther north seeing significant snowfall. The current projected time frame for the storm is from early Monday evening, April 18 until around 8 a.m. Tuesday, April 19. Rainfall totals from...
A rare Nor'easter is expected to bring heavy snow to a large area of New York and portions of Pennsylvania on Monday night, making for potentially messy travel conditions, but offering the possibility of late spring skiing. The spring Nor'easter is forecast to drop 6 to 8 inches of snow...
Don’t look now but the official start of summer is only two months away. In fact, we’re already a full month into spring here in New York State. Don’t tell that to Mother Nature, however, because clearly she still has a few tricks up her sleeve. The...
It's a nightmare scenario that could end fishing in the Hudson River as we know it. A fish that poses a serious risk to anglers has been discovered in the waters near Poughkeepsie. Environmentalists say that the round goby is more dangerous than pollution. And to the dismay of experts,...
The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alerts:. …WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON TUESDAY…. WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. WHERE…Northern Oneida, Otsego, Chenango, Cortland, Tompkins, Tioga, Broome, Delaware, Madison and Southern...
Thousands of people are without power across the Mohawk Valley Tuesday following a snowstorm that brought powerlines down across the region. Heavy, wet snow started falling overnight and is expected to continue into the afternoon. Most areas have seen a general accumulation of 5 to 12 inches of snow. As...
Over the weekend we reported that Maine and New Hampshire were likely to see snow early in the week, and it looks like that prediction is going to hold up. In addition to the snow, WMTW News 8, also reports that we're going to see some pretty gusty winds on Tuesday, too.
Syracuse, N.Y. — The day after Easter, winter storm warnings have been issued for much of Upstate New York for tonight into Tuesday morning. As much as a foot of snow could fall at higher elevations, including the Adirondacks and Catskills. At lower elevations, the most snow is likely to be east of I-81, in the Mohawk Valley and Capital Region. Those areas could see 5 to 11 inches of snow, with the highest on hilltops.
An unseasonal nor'easter is expected to lead to "treacherous" travel conditions late Monday and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Eight million people were under winter weather alerts from the Appalachians up through upstate New York, as well as parts of Vermont and Massachusetts. Upstate New York and far...
Comments / 0