Presidential Election

One in five Americans do NOT think Biden, 79, will finish his first term in office and only 45% have confidence in Kamala as President, new poll finds

By Nikki Schwab
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Slightly more than one in five Americans do not think 79-year-old President Joe Biden will complete his first term in office a new survey showed.

An I&I/TIPP poll found that 21 per cent of adults said that Biden wouldn't complete this term, with 8.7 per cent saying it was not at all likely and another 12.3 per cent saying it wasn't very likely.

In the same poll, 45.1 per cent expressed doubts about Vice President Kamala Harris' ability to lead.

One in five Americans do not think 79-year-old President Joe Biden (left) will finish his first term in office, while 45 per cent of those polled expressed reservations about Vice President Kamala Harris' (right) readiness to lead 
Overall, 21 per cent of respondents expressed doubt that 79-year-old President Joe Biden would complete his first term in office 
Political ideology played in a role in Americans beliefs about President Joe Biden's longevity, with Democrats more prone to stay he'd be in office for the full four years and Republicans expressing more doubts 

Pollsters found that 29.9 per cent weren't at all confident in Harris taking over presidential duties, while an additional 15.2 per cent said they were not very confident.

At the same time 24.8 per cent said they were very confident in Harris' abilities.

And an additional 20.5 said they were somewhat confident in Harris.

Democrats and Republicans had drastically different views of the Democratic president and vice president.

For instance, 90 per cent of Democrats believed Biden would have no problem completing his first term.

Overall around 45 per cent of those polled expressed doubts when asked if Vice President Kamala Harris would be an effective commander-in-chief 
There was a deep party divide when Americans were asked about Vice President Kamala Harris, with 80 per cent of Democrats expressing confidencd in her, while only 14 per cent of Republicans agreed 

When Republicans were asked, just 49 per cent agreed.

Overall, 71 per cent of Americans said Biden would stay in office all four years.

Eighty per cent of Democrats expressed confidence in Harris.

When Republicans were asked, just 14 per cent agreed.

Independents were trending toward Republicans, with 32 per cent of that group expressing confidence in Harris, with 55 per cent of independents questioning her leadership.

The poll was conducted April 6-8 among 1,305 adults and had a margin of error of plus or minus 2.8 per cent.

Nick Mustakis
3d ago

Yes Kamala. We go from a president that needs to be told what to do, to another president that nervously laughs her way around

21
bonnie morrison
2d ago

He has dementia and it’s so obvious now. Harris is a mental case and not fit to serve. This will happen after the Nov elections ! Gop will remove him and use the 25th amendment on the laughing hyena. Who ever is the speaker takes over snd that’s a GoP!

12
DENNIS T. MENACE
2d ago

Yea,and just think who is next after her is speaker of the house! The only thing worst than uncle joe is who the next two in line are!

8
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kamala Harris
