One in five Americans do NOT think Biden, 79, will finish his first term in office and only 45% have confidence in Kamala as President, new poll finds

Slightly more than one in five Americans do not think 79-year-old President Joe Biden will complete his first term in office a new survey showed.

An I&I/TIPP poll found that 21 per cent of adults said that Biden wouldn't complete this term, with 8.7 per cent saying it was not at all likely and another 12.3 per cent saying it wasn't very likely.

In the same poll, 45.1 per cent expressed doubts about Vice President Kamala Harris' ability to lead.

Pollsters found that 29.9 per cent weren't at all confident in Harris taking over presidential duties, while an additional 15.2 per cent said they were not very confident.

At the same time 24.8 per cent said they were very confident in Harris' abilities.

And an additional 20.5 said they were somewhat confident in Harris.

Democrats and Republicans had drastically different views of the Democratic president and vice president.

For instance, 90 per cent of Democrats believed Biden would have no problem completing his first term.

When Republicans were asked, just 49 per cent agreed.

Overall, 71 per cent of Americans said Biden would stay in office all four years.

Eighty per cent of Democrats expressed confidence in Harris.

When Republicans were asked, just 14 per cent agreed.

Independents were trending toward Republicans, with 32 per cent of that group expressing confidence in Harris, with 55 per cent of independents questioning her leadership.

The poll was conducted April 6-8 among 1,305 adults and had a margin of error of plus or minus 2.8 per cent.