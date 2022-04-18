ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Sensors were adjusted on ride where teen fell to death

By MIKE SCHNEIDER
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N8CyP_0fCssnjP00
Free Fall Ride Vigil Orlando Heart-shaped balloons drift under the seats of the Orlando Free Fall drop tower in ICON Park in Orlando during a vigil at the ride on Monday, March 28, 2022. Tyre Sampson, 14, was killed when he fell from the ride late Thursday evening (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP) (Stephen M. Dowell)

ORLANDO, Fla. — (AP) — Sensors on a Florida amusement park ride had been adjusted manually to double the size of the opening for restraints on two seats, resulting in a 14-year-old boy not being properly secured before he slipped out and fell to his death, according to an initial report released Monday by outside engineers.

The average opening for restraints on the seats on the 430-foot (131-meter), free-fall amusement park ride located in the heart of Orlando's tourist district was 3.3 inches (8.3 centimeters). However, the opening of the restraint for the seat used by Tyre Sampson, upon inspection, was as much as 7.1 inches (18 centimeters), and the one for another seat was as much as 6.5 inches (16.5 centimeters), according to the report commissioned by the Florida Department of Agriculture, which is investigating the accident.

Sampson was only 14 but already 6 feet, 5 inches tall (195 centimeters) and well over 300 pounds (136 kilograms) when he slipped out of his seat as the ride plunged to the ground at speeds of 75 mph (about 121 kph) or more. The restraint opening was over 6 inches (15.2 centimeters) at the start of the ride with Sampson in the seat but could have expanded to as much as 10 inches (25 centimeters) from the extra weight, the report said.

An inspection showed that sensors used to activate safety lights on the two seats, indicating the harness safety restraints were in place, had been adjusted to allow for the wider openings. The safety lights on Sampson’s seat and on the ride’s control panel were illuminated; if they hadn't been, the ride would not have started. As the ride slowed down, Sampson slipped through a gap between the seat and safety harness, the report said.

As part of the investigation, two individuals — one 6 feet, 3 inches (190 centimeters) tall, the other 6 feet, 5 inches (195 centimeters), and both weighing between 200 and 300 pounds (90 to 136 kilograms) — were positioned in the seat with openings ranging from 6 to 10 inches (15 to 25 centimeters). They slipped through the restraint, the report said.

“The cause of the subject accident was that Tyre Sampson was not properly secured in the seat primarily due to mis-adjustment of the harness proximity sensors,” said the report from Quest Engineering and Failure Analysis, Inc.

The Orlando Free Fall ride, which is taller than the Statue of Liberty, didn't experience any electrical or mechanical failures, the report said.

The release of the report marks the initial phase of the investigation into the teen's death, and “we are far from done," Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried said at a news conference in Orlando.

Fried said the 30-seat ride, located on a busy strip of International Drive in the heart of Orlando's tourist district, would remain closed indefinitely.

The report said there were many other “potential contributions" to the accident and that a full review of the ride's design and operations was needed.

In a statement, an attorney for the amusement ride's owners, Orlando Slingshot, said the company had followed all protocols, procedures and safety measures provided by the ride's manufacturer.

“Orlando Slingshot has fully cooperated with the State during the initial phase of its investigation, and we will continue to do so until it has officially concluded," said Trevor Arnold, the attorney.

___

This story has been edited to correct the name of the ride to Free Fall, not FreeFall.

___

Follow Mike Schneider on Twitter at https://twitter.com/MikeSchneiderAP

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Teen falls to death from Florida amusement park ride

A 14-year-old boy fell to his death late at night from a free-fall amusement park ride that is taller than the Statue of Liberty along a busy street in the heart of Orlando's tourist district.Sheriff's officials and emergency crews responded to a call late Thursday at Icon Park, which is located in the city's tourist district along International Drive. The boy fell from the Orlando Free Fall ride, which opened late last year.He was taken to a hospital, where he died, sheriff's officials said. No additional details about the teen or the incident were immediately released.A video aired by...
ACCIDENTS
WFLA

Did teen’s size factor in Florida tower ride death?

A rising middle school football player in Missouri, only 14 but already 6 feet, 5 inches tall and well over 300 pounds, Tyre Sampson fell to his death from a towering Florida amusement ride. Lawyers for his family want to know if negligence about his size, or other factors, played a role.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
TIME

Texas Is About to Execute a Woman for Her Daughter's Death. But She May Well Be Innocent

The clock is ticking. On April 27, the state of Texas is scheduled to execute by lethal injection 53 year-old Melissa Lucio . In 2008, Ms. Lucio was convicted largely on the basis of a confession for the alleged murder of her two-year-old daughter, Mariah. Now her attorneys have filed a clemency petition to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles. They point to evidence indicating that the child died from injuries resulting from an accident, not murder.
TEXAS STATE
Complex

Archie Eversole Was Fatally Shot in Face as He Slept, Police Say

Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole was fatally shot in the face as he slept TMZ reports. The 37-year-old Eversole died after the shooting. According to the police report, which was viewed by TMZ, Eversole told police his bedroom door was kicked open and he woke up to a gunshot to his face on March 25. While he said he couldn’t see who shot him at the time, his brother Alexander Krause has since been charged with murder in connection with the shooting. When police found Eversole at a gas station following the shooting, he was asked if the shooter was still in his home, and he confirmed they were. Police asked him if he knew the identity of the shooter, but he initially wouldn’t answer and then began fading in and out of consciousness.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikki Fried
Lawrence Post

Elderly woman was caught on video yelling at a young boy who was safely riding his bike on the sidewalk before pushing him and hitting him in the back

Elderly woman grabbed a young boy who was safely riding his bike on the sidewalk of a gated community and even smacked him. The whole thing was filmed on the young boy’s GoPro camera which was strapped to his chest. The boy’s mother reportedly said that she told her 12-year-old son to ride on the sidewalk because he was almost hit by a car in the past and she believes that it’s safer. The 79-year-old woman told the boy’s mother that her son tried to run her over while she was harmlessly walking.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TMZ.com

Mike Tyson Plane Punch 'Victim' Has Extensive Criminal Record

The man who got punched by Mike Tyson on a JetBlue plane has a long criminal record ... TMZ has learned. His name -- Melvin Townsend, III, and this isn't his first encounter with cops, by any means. He's been convicted of fraud, grand theft, burglary, possession of controlled substances and trafficking in stolen property.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Slate

The One American Serial Killer Whose Star Won’t Stop Rising

Slate has relationships with various online retailers. If you buy something through our links, Slate may earn an affiliate commission. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change. All prices were up to date at the time of publication. To...
LINCOLN, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap
TMZ.com

'We Ready' Rapper, Archie Eversole, Shot in the Face While Asleep

"We Ready" rapper, Archie Eversole, was shot in the jaw while he was asleep, shortly before he died from his wounds ... this according to cops. According to the police report ... Archie told cops someone had kicked open his bedroom door and he was awakened by a gunshot to his face on March 25, but he couldn't see who shot him.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man bitten hundreds of times due to false widow infestation

A man who has been bitten hundreds of times by spiders infesting in his home has resorted to sleeping in a tent. Russell Davies said Clarion Housing Association, which owns the flat, has refused to fumigate it. The 55-year-old said: "I'm in pain. It feels like when I shiver that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Student filmmaker killed recording in California sand dunes

A student cinematographer was killed when an off-road vehicle full of young filmmakers rolled over in California sand dunes.Authorities say the group included the 29-year-old victim from Chapman University, and three film students from the University of Southern California.They were taking pictures on a large sand dune on the Imperial Sand Dunes Recreation Area, which is 150 miles east of San Diego.A California Highway Patrol spokesman, Officer Arturo Platero, said the vehicle had climbed to the crest of the sand dune when it either rolled over, or went over the top and rolled.“All of those on board were wearing their...
ACCIDENTS
The US Sun

Stacey Cummings cause of death news – Bodybuilder passes away at just 31 as tributes flow for Texas mom

A YOUNG bodybuilder has shockingly died at just 31. Stacey Cummings, a mom-of-two who lives in Texas, reportedly passed away on April 20. Her cause of death remains unknown. Cummings, who was born in Florida, started in the industry in 2013 and earned her IFBB (International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness) pro card in 2016, Generation Iron revealed.
TEXAS STATE
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
11K+
Followers
63K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy