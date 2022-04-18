Ravens waive WR Miles Boykin

May 26, 2021; Owings Mills, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Miles Boykin (80) catches a pass during an OTA at Under Armour Performance Center. Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

This comes after Boykin tumbled down Baltimore’s depth chart, catching just one pass in eight games last season. This move will save the Ravens just more than $2.5M in cap space.

A hamstring issue led to Boykin beginning last season on IR, but the Ravens had used another first-round pick on a wide receiver (Rashod Bateman) last year and had signed Sammy Watkins to play alongside Marquise Brown. After starting 24 games over his first two seasons, Boykin was relegated to backup duty during the games in which he was active. Boykin totaled 32 receptions for 464 yards and seven touchdowns from 2019-20, but he entered the Ravens’ 2021 training camp on their roster bubble.

The Ravens let the injury-prone Watkins walk in free agency and did not replace him with a veteran. Baltimore’s run-centric offense led to some big-name receivers turning down offers last year, but the team does return Brown, Bateman and 2020 third-rounder Devin Duvernay.