The way the standings in the NHL are progressing is quite positive for the fantasy community. Few teams appear to be able to coast into the finish without giving up a chance at some kind of home-ice advantage in the postseason. Even if it's the Colorado Avalanche wanting to make sure they would get the advantage in the Stanley Cup final if they happen to face the Florida Panthers, that's a tight enough race and plausible enough scenario that the Avs won't want to take their foot off the pedal unless they create some separation over the next week.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 53 MINUTES AGO