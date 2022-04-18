ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd County, GA

Man accused of damaging property with a small hammer

wrganews.com
 3 days ago

A 65-year-old Rome man was arrested in the area of Burlington Road Sunday on charges of criminal attempt to commit a...

www.wrganews.com

NotYourBonnie

Georgia Man Arrested For Freezing His Grandmother Alive

Suspect had a previous bench warrant out for his arrest after being charged with hiring a hitman to kill his wife. Ajay Kumar Chaurasiya, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Creative Commons. Robert Keith Tincher III of Rome, Georgia is currently behind bars in Floyd County. The 29-year-old is being held on several charges, with the most notable being his connection to the death of his grandmother, 82-year-old Doris Cumming.
ROME, GA
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine woman accused; struck man in head with hammer, complaint says

RACINE, Wis. - A 51-year-old Racine woman is accused of striking a man with a hammer. The accused is Shauntele Calloway – and she faces the following criminal counts:. Felony bail jumping (three counts) According to the criminal complaint, a Racine police officer was dispatched on Monday evening, March...
RACINE, WI
FingerLakes1.com

Pennsylvania man charged following property damage accident

Police say a Pennsylvania man was ticketed following a property damage accident. According to a news release, State Police in Horseheads charged Colt K. Taber, 22, of Pennsylvania for aggravated unlicensed operation. Police responded to a property damage accident in the town of Chemung. Upon investigation, it was determined Taber...
CHEMUNG, NY
Odessa American

Odessan accused of shooting at man

A 27-year-0ld Odessa woman was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon Monday after shooting at a man she thought had burglarized her home. Odessa Police Department records indicate officers were dispatched to Medical Center Hospital shortly before 10 p.m. about a gunshot victim and a minute later dispatchers received a call from Alexandra Arenivas saying she’d just shot at people who had returned to her home after burglarizing it earlier.
ODESSA, TX
FingerLakes1.com

Motorist cited following property damage accident in Ovid

Police say a motorist was ticketed following a property damage accident. According to a news release, the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office cited Tyler C. Huff for aggravated unlicensed operation. The single vehicle property damage accident occurred on County Road 139 in the Town of Ovid. Upon investigation, it was...
OVID, NY
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

2-year-old shot by father in Roswell, police say

ROSWELL, Ga. — Police have arrested a Roswell father after he accidentally shot his 2-year-old child. Police said the shooting happened Friday afternoon on Millbrook Circle. Investigators said 21-year-old Arnijae Stroud was manipulating a gun with his child in the room when he unintentionally shot the toddler. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
ROSWELL, GA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Police: Georgia mother found dead after child abducted by father

A woman was found dead inside her home Saturday after her child was abducted in Monroe, police said. The body of Crystal Hyatt, 31, was found by Monroe police when they arrived at her home in the 600 block of Stonecreek Bend around 9:30 p.m., according to police. Her 1-year-old girl had allegedly been abducted by her 27-year-old father, Gregory Deonte Norwood, investigators said.
MONROE, GA
WJCL

Update: Missing 12-year-old Georgia girl found

JONESBORO, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Update 3:53 p.m.: She has been found. Initial report: Police in Georgia have issued a Mattie's Call for a missing teen. Now they need your help to find her. Makayla Brown, 12, was last seen at her home in Jonesboro on...
JONESBORO, GA
TMZ.com

'We Ready' Rapper, Archie Eversole, Shot in the Face While Asleep

"We Ready" rapper, Archie Eversole, was shot in the jaw while he was asleep, shortly before he died from his wounds ... this according to cops. According to the police report ... Archie told cops someone had kicked open his bedroom door and he was awakened by a gunshot to his face on March 25, but he couldn't see who shot him.
11Alive

911 call: Gun store where 3 were killed was 'locked up' when family member arrived

GRANTVILLE, Ga. — Coweta County released the 911 call from a shooting at a Grantville gun range and store that left its owners and their grandson dead last week. The call adds a new detail to a tragedy that an ATF expert previously told 11Alive he suspects whoever committed the crime was "either familiar with the location because they have been in there multiple times or they had some other sort of inside knowledge about what was going on inside that store."
GRANTVILLE, GA
CBS 46

Accused cult leader arrested in Decatur, charged with rape, false imprisonment

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A DeKalb County man is behind bars after a Special Victims Unit investigation found evidence leading to rape and false imprisonment charges. On March 30, DeKalb County police say they launched an investigation after receiving a complaint concerning Eligio Bishop, who has previously been reported by media outlets as a cult leader. It is unclear what the complaint accused Bishop of, but police say they were able to secure warrants for his arrest.
DECATUR, GA
Complex

Archie Eversole Was Fatally Shot in Face as He Slept, Police Say

Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole was fatally shot in the face as he slept TMZ reports. The 37-year-old Eversole died after the shooting. According to the police report, which was viewed by TMZ, Eversole told police his bedroom door was kicked open and he woke up to a gunshot to his face on March 25. While he said he couldn’t see who shot him at the time, his brother Alexander Krause has since been charged with murder in connection with the shooting. When police found Eversole at a gas station following the shooting, he was asked if the shooter was still in his home, and he confirmed they were. Police asked him if he knew the identity of the shooter, but he initially wouldn’t answer and then began fading in and out of consciousness.
ATLANTA, GA

