Wednesday 4/20: Paul Cauthen – Country Coming Down

wncw.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a couple albums with the band Sons of Fathers, “Big Velvet” (a nickname courtesy of his deep, smooth baritone)...

loudersound.com

How Three Dog Night turned a song no one knew into a party anthem everyone knows

Rarely has a cover inverted every single thing about the original as much as Three Dog Night’s version of Mama Told Me Not To Come. Written by one of America’s greatest songwriters as an ironic commentary on LA’s hedonistic party scene, it was turned into one of the party anthems of the early 70s.
The Boot

Mike Campbell & the Dirty Knobs Recruit Margo Price for ‘State of Mind’ [LISTEN]

In March, Mike Campbell and the Dirty Knobs released their sophomore album, External Combustion. The lead single from the Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers' guitarist and co-founder is a collaboration with Margo Price titled “State of Mind.” Campbell’s vocals recall those of Petty’s here, and Price says she knew immediately that the track was meant to pay homage to Petty's life. She sings the second verse and contributes harmonies throughout.
Kris Kristofferson
Johnny Cash
Whiskey Riff

VIDEO: Johnny Cash And Marty Stuart Cover The Hell Out Of Soundgarden’s “Rusty Cage” In 1997

Although Johnny Cash was known for his skill as an incredible performer, phenomenal songwriter, and being just an all-around badass, the man could also perfect some covers. Most notably, his cover of the song “Hurt,” originally recorded by Nine Inch Nails, which just might go down as the greatest cover of all time considering the circumstances of Cash’s life at that point, but that’s a whole ‘nother rabbit hole to go down. Today, we’re here to talk about another kickass […] The post VIDEO: Johnny Cash And Marty Stuart Cover The Hell Out Of Soundgarden’s “Rusty Cage” In 1997 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
American Songwriter

The Meaning of “Blinded by the Light” by Manfred Mann’s Earth Band

It is rare for a cover of a song to overtake the original, but Manfred Mann’s Earth Band’s cover of “Blinded by the Light” is an exception. The song was originally written and recorded by Bruce Springsteen for his 1973 album, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J. Three years later, British rock band Manfred Mann’s Earth Band released their cover as the opening track of their 1976 album, The Roaring Silence. “Blinded by the Light” was an enormous hit for the band, leading to their breakthrough in the U.S.
Loudwire

Gene Simmons Still Spewing Outdated Theories on Why Rock Is Dead

Here we go... again! KISS' Gene Simmons has dug his 7-inch platform heels into the dirt some more and reiterated to Metal Hammer in a new interview that rock is dead because the fans killed it. It's been almost a decade of slagging off rock's success, mistaking it for dead, and enough is enough — let's debunk Simmons' ridiculous and outdated theories.
loudersound.com

How Heart rescued a song from obscurity and created an 80s power ballad monster

The late 80s produced more monumental power ballads per square inch than any other decade. And few power ballads were as monumental as Heart’s Alone. A towering, 12-tier wedding cake of a song accompanied by a leather- ’n’-lace-heavy video that looked like it had been wrenched from the dreams of gothic novelist Anne Rice, this slab of baroque drama gave the Seattle band their biggest ever US hit, and sealed their resurgence following a career-threatening slump in the first half of the decade.
Outsider.com

Willie Nelson Announces 2022 Tour With ZZ Top, Jason Isbell and Others

Summer 2022 is about to heat up. It’s going to be the season of country music tours and you’re going to want to add this one to your list. Icon Willie Nelson announced the comeback of his “Outlaw Family Tour” beginning at the end of June. He will be accompanied by several top artists, including Jason Isbell, ZZ Top and so many more.
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stones’ Famed 1977 Toronto Secret Shows Set for First-Ever Release

Click here to read the full article. The Rolling Stones’ legendary two-night stand at a tiny Toronto venue in 1977 — a pair of secret shows the band performed under the name ‘The Cockroaches’ — will be released for the first time this May. Live at the El Mocambo features the entirety of the Stones’ — or the Cockroaches’ — March 5, 1977 gig at the 300-capacity Toronto club, plus three bonus tracks from the March 4 show. While a handful of the Mocambo tracks appeared on the 1977 live album Live You Live, the full set has never officially been...
Mountain Democrat

Americana legend coming to Nevada City

Cleaves’ music is rooted in country and traditional folk songs, but it is special enough to have held interest in a sea of singer/songwriters across the 1990s, 2000s and 2010s. While he released a handful of recordings during the early ’90s, he gained significant notice with “No Angel Knows,” released in 1997. Joined by former Lucinda Williams guitarist Gurf Morlix, Cleaves combined his passion for folk songs, blues and traditional country music into an amalgamation of styles. Not surprisingly, the album rode high into the charts at Americana radio stations around the U.S. and Canada. The release set the tone for the rest of his career.
NEVADA CITY, CA
American Songwriter

The 10 Best Acoustic Bob Dylan Songs

Bob Dylan is one of the best and most prolific songwriters of the past 100 years. As such, it’s nearly impossible to create any single Dylan top songs list—it would run a mile long. So, we have to break up Dylan’s illustrious catalog into sections. Thus, this list of the artist’s top acoustic songs. But, really, who doesn’t prefer an acoustic track? We love ’em.
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Van Halen close out a 1986 show with a rabble-rousing cover of Led Zeppelin's Rock and Roll

Back in 1986, during their triumphant first tour with then-new frontman, Sammy Hagar, Van Halen had more than enough original material to fill a setlist many times over. Never (as evidenced by the Van Halen, Van Halen II and Diver Down albums) averse to a cover though, Van Halen frequently closed the shows on their 1986 jaunt – undertaken in support of that year's 5150 album – with a spirited rendition of Led Zeppelin's Rock and Roll.
Canyon News

Best Guitarists In The World!

HOLLYWOOD—Some of the best guitarists of all time have revolutionized music. One of them is Eric Clapton, who rose to the tip during the 1960s as one of London’s most gifted. Clapton’s musical upbringing is heavily embedded in the Delta blues that rose up from Mississippi. It was that style that took Clapton to his heart and throughout his pop music career. The influence of Clapton’s mind-boggling proficiency and his continuing commitment to reigniting the blues canon cannot be overstated. A must-hear is the song Layla.
AM 1490 WDBQ

The 70s Outlaw Trucker Song that Changed America

The Recent passing of William Fries, also known as C.W. McCall, rekindled my appreciation for the genre of music affectionately known as Outlaw Trucker Country. This style of song and music was fueled by a 1970s blue-collar America and peaked in popularity around the time of the McCall 1975 crossover hit Convoy.
92.9 THE LAKE

Toto Performing In Lake Charles, Louisiana Later This Month

70s and 80s rock superstars Toto are rolling into town later this month to rock out all their greatest hits. The founding members of Toto met each other when they were studio musicians working on the same projects in the 70s. Their talents can be heard on several albums from Steely Dan, Sonny and Cher, Boz Scaggs, and many more. The band started working on their first album in 1977 after signing with Columbia Records.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Guitar World Magazine

Supersonic Blues Machine recruit Eric Gales, Sonny Landreth, Josh Smith, Ana Popovic, Charlie Starr and more for new album, Voodoo Nation

Blues trio Supersonic Blues Machine – which comprises bassist Fabrizio Grossi, drummer Kenny Aronoff and new guitarist Kris Barras – have announced their new album Voodoo Nation, for which they’ve assembled a gallery of blues guitar heavyweights. Due June 24 via Provogue/Mascot Label Group, Voodoo Nation will...
