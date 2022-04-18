Monday 4/18: Erika Lewis – A Walk Around the Sun

Johnny May Cash was shot and killed in Chicago. Authorities have reportedly charged his girlfriend Brianna Gibbs with the crime. Johnny May Cash, born Tyrone Pittman, died on Sunday (April 17), according to the Chicago Sun Times. Police responded to a Shotspotter alert at a location near the 8400 block of South Aberdeen Street around 2:20 a.m. and discovered four spent 9-mm shell casings. Neither the rapper nor his girlfriend was still on the scene. Authorities later found out that Johnny May Cash had been driven to Little Company of Mary Medical Center in Chicago by a friend where he was admitted with a gunshot wound to the thigh. He later succumbed to the wound.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO