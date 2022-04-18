ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

These Nature Oases Blend Urban Farming with City Life

By Cathy Brown
Thrillist
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleI grew up thinking someone was not just rich, but like “rich rich” if they lived in a gated community with a 5-star golf course, tennis complex, community pool, and perfectly manicured lawns that had not even one weed on them. Personally, I never felt these grounds were as comforting as...

Mens Journal

21 Best Urban Parks and Trails for City-Dwellers Seeking Green Spaces

Calling all city-dwellers: You need an escape. Research shows spending time in green spaces (read: nature) makes us happier, less stressed, and less anxious, so seeking out the best urban parks and trails near you is paramount to your well-being. Escapes—whether mental or physical—are highly important for your physical and...
LIFESTYLE
KSLA

Urban farm aims to start harvesting in late spring and early summer

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Thousands of Shreveporters live in food deserts. They lack easy access to a supermarket or large grocery store and, thus, affordable and nutritious food. Now Shreveport Green is managing an urban farm, the largest in North Louisiana, to provide access to healthy food for residents...
SHREVEPORT, LA
The Guardian

Blue corn and melons: meet the seed keepers reviving ancient, resilient crops

On a windy winter day in Acoma Pueblo in north-eastern New Mexico, Aaron Lowden knelt beside a field near the San Jose River, the tribe’s primary irrigator for centuries. “The soil has been building up,” said Lowden, an Indigenous seed keeper and farmer, pushing his hand into the soft, dark dirt at the base of a stalk of dried Acoma blue corn. In the summer, this otherwise dry stretch of land turns into a “food forest”, said Lowden, pulling up a photo on his phone showing lush rows of corn, intercropped with Hopi yellow beans, and Acoma winter squash – the “three sisters” of Pueblo agriculture.
AGRICULTURE
Good News Network

Opium Production Ceases as Communities in Mexico’s Golden Triangle Turn to Forestry

An area famous for cropping narcotics and cannabis has changed its moniker from the Golden Triangle of Opium to the Golden Triangle of Sustainable Forestry. It’s a shift four decades in the making, as the residents of four communities in the hilly, forested northern part of the state of Durango decided they wanted to secure a more sustainable future for themselves.
AGRICULTURE
Daily Mail

Woke Arizona education leaders are blasted after they mistook African-American DJ at school fundraiser for white man in BLACKFACE and wrote scathing complaints

A pair of Arizona diversity, equity and inclusion 'experts' have been blasted for falsely accusing an African-American DJ of wearing blackface at an event. Jill Lassen and Stuart Rhoden, who advocate for diversity at the Scottsdale Unified School District in various capacities, wrote scathing letters of complaint after DJ Kim Koko Hunter appeared at a PTA event, and they mistook him for a white man.
POLITICS
Thrillist

This Sea Salt Popcorn Is Being Recalled from Grocery Aisles Across the U.S.

Another day, another recall. This time, it's coming for one of our favorite snacks. O Organics Sea Salt Organic Popcorn has been voluntarily pulled from store shelves after cross-contamination with a milk allergen was detected, the FDA reports. Snak King has recalled its 5-ounce packages with the "best if used...
ALASKA STATE
BobVila

Pruning Tomato Plants: 6 Mistakes Most First-Time Growers Make

Tomatoes are America’s favorite garden “vegetable” to grow. Botanically a fruit, the tomato was classified as a vegetable by the U.S. tariff law of 1887 because it’s served with dinner, not as dessert. Today, there are more than 10,000 varieties in many shapes, sizes, and colors....
GARDENING
