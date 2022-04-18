ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Phillies' Simon Muzziotti: Takes seat Monday

 3 days ago

Muzziotti isn't in the lineup Monday against the Rockies,...

MLB rumors: Yankees re-sign MLB veteran slugger

DETROIT — Derek Dietrich Is back. The Yankees have re-signed the 32-year-old journeyman, Baseball America’s Chris Hilburn-Trenkle first reported Monday. Dietrich made his season debut Tuesday, going hitless in three at-bats for Double-A Somerset. He walked and struck out twice. Dietrich played second base, and hit second behind top prospect Anthony Volpe. The Yankees had transferred Dietrich to Double-A from the organization’s Florida Complex League team.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Red’s Tommy Pham challenges Padres’ Luke Voit to a fight after home plate collision

The San Diego Padres battled the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday and ended up winning 6-2. However, the outcome of the game was not the main headline following the final out. Instead, it was the postgame comments Reds outfielder Tommy Pham made about San Diego’s Luke Voit. During the game, Voit attempted to score and collided with Reds’ catcher Tyler Stephenson mid-slide.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Colorado Rockies Fan Filmed Punching Women in Brawl Outside Coors Field

Footage taken outside Coors Field in Denver shows a man in a Colorado Rockies hat attacking multiple women in a fight. In the footage, embedded above via TMZ, the man can be seen throwing punches in what appears to be a scuffle between Rockies and Dodgers fans, hitting multiple women in the face. The incident happened shortly after the Rockies’ victory. It’s still unknown if anyone sustained injuries, but one blow seemed to knock a woman to the ground. The man also punched someone else who was already on the ground.
DENVER, CO
Ex-Mets reliever arrested, charged with DUI

Toronto Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker is in hot water after being arrested early Friday in Florida for driving under the influence. The Athletic reports Walker was booked at 2:02 a.m. ET and released on $500 bond. He returned to the Blue Jays for their spring training game Saturday...
MLB
MLB World Reacts To Shohei Ohtani’s Performance Tonight

Shohei Ohtani can truly do it all. The Los Angeles Angels star dominated the Houston Astros in Wednesday night’s 6-0 victory. Perfect through five innings on the mound, he finished with 12 strikeouts over six scoreless innings. While Ohtani allowed one hit and one walk in the sixth, he...
HOUSTON, TX
"Mr. National" Retires After 18 Years in the MLB

On September 29, 2004, Major League Baseball announced that the Montreal Expos would be moving to Washington, D.C., and would be rebranded as the Washington Nationals. With the team’s first pick after moving to the nation’s capital, the Washington Nationals selected Ryan Zimmerman with the number 4 overall pick in the 2005 MLB draft. Little did they know that they just drafted the face of the franchise for the next 18 years. After this past season, the well-respected Zimmerman announced his retirement from the league.
WASHINGTON STATE
Chicago Cubs strike another early-season trade

The Chicago Cubs front office remains busy early in the season, striking another deal with a National League contender. It may be an average start to the MLB season for the new-look Chicago Cubs, but the front office seems to be in midseason form. Just a day after making a...
CHICAGO, IL
Cubs trade for reliever Sean Newcomb in deal with Braves

In three appearances this season for Atlanta, Newcomb has allowed four runs off seven hits with a 7.20 ERA in five innings pitched. The 28-year-old Newcomb was the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim's first-round draft pick in 2014. Before playing his first major league game, Newcomb was traded in 2015 to Atlanta in a deal that included Andrelton Simmons.
CHICAGO, IL
Video: Trey Mancini tagged out on controversial play at first base

Trey Mancini was called out at first base on a rare tag play on Thursday, and the Baltimore Orioles star was understandably dumbfounded. Mancini hit a routine grounder to second base during the fourth inning of Baltimore’s game against the Oakland A’s. Nick Allen’s throw to first was a bit off the mark and got by Seth Brown. A’s catcher Sean Murphy was backing up the play, and he scooped up the ball and tagged Mancini before Mancini got back to the bag. Umpire Rob Drake called Mancini out.
BALTIMORE, MD

