ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moore County, TX

Man wanted in Moore County on warrant for aggravated robbery captured

By Matthew Watkins
abc7amarillo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOORE COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — UPDATE: Tuesday, Apr. 19, 3:00 p.m. Moore County authorities said Rejinal Barnes was arrested in Young County on Tuesday. Reports said Barnes attempted...

abc7amarillo.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Man wanted for Jones County burglary

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies are searching for a man wanted in connection to a burglary. Deputies said Kevin Brett Sanford, 23, participated in the burglary of tools and an ATV from a home on Rainey Road. Two other people have been arrested in connection to the burglary. Sanford is also wanted […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
KCBD

Arrest made in aggravated robbery of gas station

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police arrested a man who was wanted for an aggravated robbery of a gas station. Police say officers were called to the Murphy’s Express gas station on March 20, 2022, at 705 19th Street for a robbery just before midnight. The investigation revealed a...
LUBBOCK, TX
CBS LA

3 wanted for armed robbery of 71-year-old man in Highland

Authorities are searching for a trio they say robbed a 71-year-old man at gunpoint in Highland.The robbery happened Wednesday at about noon in the 26600 block of 9th Street in Highland, according to San Bernardino County sheriff's officials. The man told deputies he had been approached by three males who pointed a gun at him, took all his wallet, and ran away.The man was not hurt, and called 911 himself.Authorities gave very little information about the three suspects, but did release images captured from surveillance video of the trio running from the scene. One of the suspects wore dark pants with a possible white patterned stripe down the side, the second wore an Adidas jacket with three white stripes down the sleeves, while the third wore a red hoodie with writing on the front, light-colored jeans, and black and red shoes.Anyone with information about the suspects can call the Highland Police Department at (909) 425-9793.
HIGHLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dumas, TX
Moore County, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Moore County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
TIME

Texas Is About to Execute a Woman for Her Daughter's Death. But She May Well Be Innocent

The clock is ticking. On April 27, the state of Texas is scheduled to execute by lethal injection 53 year-old Melissa Lucio . In 2008, Ms. Lucio was convicted largely on the basis of a confession for the alleged murder of her two-year-old daughter, Mariah. Now her attorneys have filed a clemency petition to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles. They point to evidence indicating that the child died from injuries resulting from an accident, not murder.
TEXAS STATE
TMZ.com

'We Ready' Rapper, Archie Eversole, Shot in the Face While Asleep

"We Ready" rapper, Archie Eversole, was shot in the jaw while he was asleep, shortly before he died from his wounds ... this according to cops. According to the police report ... Archie told cops someone had kicked open his bedroom door and he was awakened by a gunshot to his face on March 25, but he couldn't see who shot him.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aggravated Robbery#Crime Stoppers
Complex

Archie Eversole Was Fatally Shot in Face as He Slept, Police Say

Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole was fatally shot in the face as he slept TMZ reports. The 37-year-old Eversole died after the shooting. According to the police report, which was viewed by TMZ, Eversole told police his bedroom door was kicked open and he woke up to a gunshot to his face on March 25. While he said he couldn’t see who shot him at the time, his brother Alexander Krause has since been charged with murder in connection with the shooting. When police found Eversole at a gas station following the shooting, he was asked if the shooter was still in his home, and he confirmed they were. Police asked him if he knew the identity of the shooter, but he initially wouldn’t answer and then began fading in and out of consciousness.
ATLANTA, GA
The Independent

Police video shows trooper taking Madison Cawthorn’s driver’s license

Newly released video footage from a state trooper’s dashboard camera shows an officer taking North Carolina Representative Madison Cawthorn’s driver’s license after pulling over the congressman.A superior court judge in the state found that release of the footage was in the public interest, according to public records. The Charlotte Observer published the footage. The video shows a trooper with Mr Cawthorn on 3 March after the congressman was pulled over for allegedly driving with his license revoked in Cleveland County around 10.30 pm. The video shows the trooper telling the first-term Republican that he was driving with expired tags....
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Orsolya Gaal: ‘Handyman lover’ suspect turned himself in and confessed to killing NYC mother, police say

NYPD detectives say the the 44-year-old David Bonola turned himself in and has confessed to the murder of Orsolya Gaal.Mr Bonola, 44, was arrested at 12.51am Thursday morning and charged with murder, criminal tampering and criminal possession of a weapon, an NYPD spokesperson told The Independent.The pair had been in an intimate relationship for about two years which had ended sometime before the killing, Lieutenant Timmy Thomson told a press conference on Thursday morning .The NYPD said Mr Bonola had made incriminating statements, and they were confident noone else was involved in the crime.Mr Bonola had carried out odd jobs...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Brownsville Herald

Police: Man punched after asking child to be quiet at taco place

Brownsville police want to wrap up an assault investigation at a taco place in Brownsville. However, they need the public’s help identifying the suspect. According to a call for help from the Brownsville Police Department, detectives are looking for the identity or whereabouts of a man suspected of punching another diner at the restaurant Tacos de Marcelos on Easter Sunday on the 4200 block of Southmost Boulevard.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
News Channel Nebraska

Man wanted on felony warrant located in Norfolk residence, arrested

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A wanted man is behind bars in northeast Nebraska. On Wednesday evening, the Stanton County Sheriff's office, with assistance from the Norfolk Police Division, took Jordan Schaller into custody after he was located at a Norfolk residence. Schaller failed to appear last week in Stanton County District...
NORFOLK, NE
KSST Radio

Dallas Man Jailed In Hopkins County On 3 Warrants

A 26-year-old Dallas man was jailed overnight Friday on three warrants issued through out-of-town agencies, according to arrest reports. Sulphur Springs Police Officer Cleve Williams stopped a Mitsubishi Outlander for an obscured license plate at mile marker 135 on Interstate 30 west March 25, 2022. A records check showed the driver, top be wanted on warrants from three out-of-town agencies. Williams took Romello Harris into custody at 10:17 p.m. Friday.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Homicide detectives identify Juanita Rodriguez as woman found wrapped in tarp

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Homicide detectives have identified the body of a woman wrapped in a plastic tarp on the side of a Dallas street as Juanita Rodriguez.The 54-year-old was found on April 20 at 3000 S. Ledbetter Drive. Homicide detectives, Crime Scene, Dallas County Medical Examiner field agents, and City of Dallas Marshals responded and processed the scene.  Calling Rodriguez's death unexplained, police said they reclassified it as a murder based on the medical examiner's autopsy, which determined she died from a gunshot wound. Rodriguez was reported missing by her family on Saturday, April 16 to the Duncanville Police Department. On Monday, April 18, 2022, Rodriguez's vehicle was found by Dallas Police abandoned on Navy Avenue.The motive and circumstances surrounding her homicide are under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective John Valdez at 214-671-3623.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy