Day of service part of Concord University's alumni weekend celebration

ATHENS, W.Va. – Alumni Weekend at Concord University is set for April 23-24, 2022. In honor of Concord’s 150th year, the celebration is paying tribute to the University’s tradition of service with a special “Day of Service” on Saturday, April 23.

Opportunities to serve on campus and in Athens are available from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and include helping to fill CU graduate boxes, working on the Tri Sigma Lodge Project, and assisting with the Athens Park Project. Registration will begin at 8 a.m. at the Bonner House.

Alumni who can’t make it back to campus that day are being encouraged to participate in a service project in their local community. There’s even a Middle Tennessee CU Day of Service being held. To learn more about Day of Service visit www.concord.edu/dayofservice

The inaugural Bonner Alumni Brunch is also planned for April 23. The gathering will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Pais Fellowship Hall in University Point. A special highlight will be announcement of the Outstanding Bonner Alumni Award recipient. This new award will be presented to a Concord Bonner alum who has excelled in serving their community following graduation. Go to www.concord.edu/bonnerbrunch to learn more and to RSVP.

Each year, the Bonner Scholars Program provides up to 80 students with financial scholarships to support academic endeavors at Concord. The students then provide support to their communities through service work, in addition to participating in leadership and personal development activities.

Alumni Weekend activities on April 23 also include tours of the Concord Museum in Marsh Library and a Career Services/Alumni Mentor Network event. Alumni will have an opportunity to cheer on the CU softball team as they take on Alderson Broaddus University that afternoon and time to reconnect with friends and classmates at the Concord University Alumni Association Alumni Social from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Pais Fellowship Hall. To RVSP for the social go to www.concord.edu/alumnisocial

For more information and a schedule of events for Concord University’s Alumni Weekend, please visit www.concord.edu/alumniweekend.

Additional information is also available at alumni@concord.edu or 304-384-6056.

The post Day of service part of Concord University's alumni weekend celebration appeared first on The Hinton News .