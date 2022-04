The roots of Rich Gawlak’s passion for baseball are deeply entrenched in Mercer County, and now he’s cultivating a very successful program at Stockton University. It all began in the youth leagues of West Windsor-Plainsboro, then on to high school at South, Mercer County College was next and the final stop as a player was The College of New Jersey.

MERCER COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO